Wednesday season 2 ends viewership run 50% down on season 1

Wednesday season 2 wound up as the fourth most-watched English language show in Netflix's history after its initial 91-day streaming window by which the streaming giant calculates its ratings. But the milestone comes with a caveat, as the show dropped 52% in viewership and a 45% drop in viewing hours from the first season in the same window (via What's On Netflix).

Even with the drop, Wednesday season 2 still raked in 928.50 million viewing hours, totalling 119.3M views. Comparatively, season 1 reached 1,718.8 million hours watched over 252.1 million views.

The drop is not necessarily a surprise, as Wednesday season 2 was not only split in two, but also slightly longer than season 1 in terms of runtime. It's also definitely worth noting that Wednesday season 1 is the most watched original English language show of all time on Netflix - a position that would be tough for any show to surmount, even for its own direct follow-up.

The series is, of course, a drama oriented take on The Addams Family, casting Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) as an unlikely hero to a school of misfits, using her newfound psychic abilities to unlock the mysteries that surround her.

The first season of the show captured the hearts of fans thanks to its unique take on an even more eccentric version of its main family, with each Addams possessing their own supernatural gifts. A third season of Wednesday is already in the works, including new cast member Eva Green as Morticia Addams' menacing sister Aunt Ophelia.

For more, check out our picks for the best shows on Netflix to stream right now.