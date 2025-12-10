Wednesday season 2 ends viewership run 50% down on season 1

It's still one of the most watched shows on Netflix

Wednesday season 2 wound up as the fourth most-watched English language show in Netflix's history after its initial 91-day streaming window by which the streaming giant calculates its ratings. But the milestone comes with a caveat, as the show dropped 52% in viewership and a 45% drop in viewing hours from the first season in the same window (via What's On Netflix).

Even with the drop, Wednesday season 2 still raked in 928.50 million viewing hours, totalling 119.3M views. Comparatively, season 1 reached 1,718.8 million hours watched over 252.1 million views.

