Wednesday season 3 has finally found its mysterious Aunt Ophelia in another Tim Burton collaborator

Following speculation about who might play the character in Wednesday season 3, the mysterious Aunt Ophelia has officially been cast. Eva Green will take the role (via Deadline), portraying Morticia's sister in the next installment of the Netflix series.

Aunt Ophelia played a small role in Wednesday season 2, though only the back of her head is actually visible, leaving the actor behind Ophelia, who will seemingly serve as a foil for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, still obscured.

Aunt Ophelia is the sister of Wednesday's mother Morticia, played by Catherine Zeta Jones in the streaming series. Ophelia shares Wednesday's psychic gifts, though she's apparently been held in captivity by Wednesday's Grandmama, the mother of both Morticia and Ophelia.

Cult favorite filmmaker Tim Burton serves as an executive producer on Wednesday, having also directed several episodes of the first season. Green and Burton previously worked together on the films Dumbo, an adaptation of the animated Disney movie, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, which is itself an adaptation of the book series by Ransom Riggs.

Wednesday is, of course, based on the characters of The Addams Family, originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams all the way back in 1938. The original comic strip and its eventual TV and film adaptations focus primarily on twisted interpretations of everyday family life with a wry gothic flair. Wednesday escalates the concept to include a series of bizarre murder mysteries and secrets to uncover around the macabre Nevermore Academy and its many students and faculty.

