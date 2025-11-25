Wednesday season 3 has finally found its mysterious Aunt Ophelia in another Tim Burton collaborator

Eva Green has been cast as Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday season 3

Aunt Ophelia seen only from behind, scrawling &quot;Wednesday must die&quot; on the wall in blood
(Image credit: Netflix)

Following speculation about who might play the character in Wednesday season 3, the mysterious Aunt Ophelia has officially been cast. Eva Green will take the role (via Deadline), portraying Morticia's sister in the next installment of the Netflix series.

Aunt Ophelia played a small role in Wednesday season 2, though only the back of her head is actually visible, leaving the actor behind Ophelia, who will seemingly serve as a foil for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, still obscured.

