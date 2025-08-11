Wednesday fans think they might have figured out who Lady Gaga is playing in the Netflix show

One of Wednesday season 2's biggest mysteries might be hidden in plain sight. After seeing the first four episodes, now available on Netflix, we are pretty sure we'll get to meet Aunt Ophelia, Morticia Addams' sister, very soon. We're also hoping to see one of the season's most anticipated new cast members, Lady Gaga, in part 2. Can you see where this is going?

Sure, there's that mysterious woman Jenna Ortega's Wednesday rescues from the L.O.I.S. cells in the Wednesday season 2, part one ending, and who some fans are predicting to be Ophelia. However, it seems more likely that she is Francoise Galpin, Tyler's mother, who was committed to Willow Hill when it was discovered she was a Hyde.

All this is pure speculation at this point, but one small detail could be tipping the balance. A Lady Gaga fan account on Twitter just connected the dots between Aunt Ophelia's imminent appearance in the show and a TikTok video shared by Lady Gaga herself in November last year.

In the video, we see the singer and actor dancing to her song "Disease" in an all-black outfit, describing herself as "your scary goth aunt". Was Lady Gaga teasing us then, or is this just a coincidence?

NOW WHAT A MINUTE… did she actually TEASE US?????? pic.twitter.com/PlkahPtm1mAugust 10, 2025

So far, we don't know much about Aunt Ophelia. According to Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta Jones, her sister possessed the psychic abilities of a Raven, just like Wednesday. She abused her powers, which led her to insanity. Grandma Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley) committed her to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, but she was eventually released and disappeared, breaking any ties with the Addams and Frump families.

Unfortunately, we still have to wait a few weeks to get some answers, and not only about the mysterious Ophelia. For now, we can be sure that Wednesday is very much alive thanks to the sneakily released part 2 trailer, but there is still much more to discover.

Wednesday season 2, part 1 is out now, with Part 2 arriving on September 3. For more, check out our Wednesday season 2 part 1 review. You can check out our Wednesday season 2 release schedule for more information, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.