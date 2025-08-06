Wednesday season 2, part 2 trailer resolves that big part 1 cliffhanger quicker than we expected

Just hours after Wednesday season 2 part 1 arrived on Netflix, the streamer has unveiled a sneaky trailer for part 2 – that resolves that rather dramatic cliffhanger.

Warning: Massive spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 1 ahead!

In the brief clip, which is tucked away at the very bottom of a Wednesday season 2, part 1 episode 4 explainer on Netflix's Tudum website, our favorite psychic detective cello player is alive – though maybe not well. At the end of season 2, Wednesday accidentally releases the inmates at Willow Hill, including everyone's favorite supernatural serial killer Tyler Galpin, who transforms into the Hyde and throws Wednesday out the window and onto the pavement below. Wednesday, in a narration, announces her death.

In the season 2, part 2 trailer, however, Wednesday is in a coma. We hear Morticia say, "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes" over a montage of clips that include the big fundraising gala, Tyler hiding out in a sewer, our favorite zombie Slurp still roaming around, and, of course – Wednesday finally opening her eyes.

The first part of season 2 currently sits at an 84% Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 71% audience score – which is an improvement from season 1's critic score of 73%.

Wednesday season, 1 part 1 is out now. Part 2 arrives on September 3, which is, of course, a Wednesday. For more, check out our Wednesday season 2 part 1 review. You can check out our Wednesday season 2 release schedule for more information, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now.