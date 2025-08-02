Wednesday season 2 release schedule: when is part 1 on Netflix?

Woe betide anyone not looking forward to stepping back through the gates of Nevermore Academy for Wednesday season 2.

But when is Wednesday season 2 premiering? And are Netflix pulling a Stranger Things season 5 and spreading the bewitching mystery over multiple parts? Below, you'll find your answer as we go sleuthing, Wednesday-style, for the Wednesday season 2, part 1 release date and streaming time in the US and UK, episode count, release schedule, and more.

Wednesday season 2, part 1 releases on August 6, 2025 on Netflix. We anticipate the first batch of episodes to drop at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern in line with past major Netflix releases (and, more importantly, the witching hour). That's 8:00 AM BST in the UK.

Wednesday season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 will drop on August 6. Then, it's a bit of a wait to conclude the season. The final four episodes will arrive on September 3.

Wednesday season 2, episode 1: August 6, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 2: August 6, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 3: August 6, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 4: August 6, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 5: September 3, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 6: September 3, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 7: September 3, 2025

Wednesday season 2, episode 8: September 3, 2025

Where can I watch Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix and is available to subscribers on all tiers.

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2?

Just like its predecessor, Wednesday season 2 will consist of eight episodes. However, this new season has been split in half on Netflix.

