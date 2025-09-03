Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained: Who is Slurp, who dies, and how does it set up season 3?

Wednesday season 2 part 2 has arrived, and just when we thought the show couldn't get any more complex and dramatic... it did. The season begins with Wednesday hunting down a serial killer, and ends in a way we could never possibly imagine.

Because so much happens in the season finale, you might have a question, or several –and that's where we come in. We've broken down the Wednesday season 2 part 2 finale and answered a few leftover questions about some of the season's biggest plot points. There's also a brief explanation as to how the finale sets up season 3, and which characters are likely to return.

Warning, this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday season 2 part 2, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on. But first, be sure to read our Wednesday season 2 part 2 review.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained

In the season 2 part 2 finale, Wednesday, Morticia, and Gomez go on a mission to find Pugsley, who was kidnapped by Slurp at the end of episode 7, and is destined to become the Addams who is marked for death in Wednesday's latest premonition. We know now that Slurp is more than just a zombie: he's Isaac Night, the mad genius responsible for the outcast-reversal technology that was ultimately stolen by Augustus Stonehurst to use in his LOIS experiments. Isaac plans to fire up his old machine and use it to free Franciose of her Hyde powers once and for all, this time using Pugsley as a power source.

Weems, still in her spirit form, tells Morticia and Wednesday that they must connect with Grandmama in order to find out where Pugsley is being held via their psychic abilities. When they sit around the table, Wednesday has a vision of a young Gomez and Morticia rolling Isaac's body into a grave. We learn that Gomez and Isaac were good friends at Nevermore, and that Isaac betrayed him by using his electric powers in order to test out his machine (which he developed for the sole purpose of curing his sister Franciose).

Morticia frees Gomez, killing Isaac in the process, though Gomez no longer has his electricity powers... meaning the technology works. The two end up burying Isaac under the Skull Tree, in a grave that was already premarked for Gomez. Morticia explains that they covered up the murder because they were threatened by Augustus Stonehurst, the person who built the lab for Isaac in the first place. Morticia and Grandmama tell Wednesday that she should leave the rescue up to them, and she storms off.

Enid says she would help Wednesday if she could, but she has to stay in the Lupin cages and do everything in her power not to wolf out, or else she'll become stuck in her werewolf form forever. Wednesday promises to let her out first thing in the morning before receiving a Skull tree snow globe from Isaac that simply reads, "Midnight." Wednesday and Thing head to the Skull tree at midnight, with the intention of subduing him with a bow and arrow, but he proves to be too powerful. As it turns out, the body that Thing belongs to is none other than Isaac's (who lost his hand after Morticia cut it off on that fateful night). The letters in Night scramble to reveal the name Thing, and Isaac promptly reattaches him to his wrist.

Isaac uses his powers to drop Wednesday into a deep grave and bury her alive. Agnes, having watched the entire thing while invisible, is unable to dig Wednesday out of her grave and summons Enid to help. Unfortunately, a werewolf is the only being strong enough to dig Wednesday out, so she voluntarily transforms under the full moon and claws her out just in time. Weems appears and warns them they're running out of time.

Isaac begins his experiment, but uses Tyler (all planned by Franciose, his own mother, mind you) to test out the machine and effectively rid Tyler of his powers, much to his dismay. Wednesday breaks in with an axe, and Tyler, in pain while being shocked by the machine, begs her to kill him. Instead, she uses the axe to set him free, and says that her hand merely slipped. In reality, Wednesday knows that the only way to defeat a Hyde... is with another Hyde.

Franciose and Tyler face off in their Hyde forms once more while Wednesday frees Pugsley from the other side of the machine. Before escaping, Wednesday smashes the machine with an axe while a distracted Isaac watches as Tyler fights his mother. The machine explodes before she can detach Thing from Isaac's arm, and Franciose voluntarily falls to her death.

Isaac uses his power to strangle Wednesday, but not before Thing regains his consciousness and rips out his mechanical heart. Isaac falls to the ground dead, and Thing grotesquely severs himself from Isaac's arm.

Wednesday returns to her dorm to find out that Enid was captured by a wildlife camera somewhere in the woods. She thanks Weems for guiding her through. Tyler visits the graves of his mother and father, only for Professor Capri to suddenly appear to invite Tyler to join a secret pack of Hydes. As it turns out, Capri has been half-Hyde the entire time. Morticia gives Wednesday the diary of her Aunt Ophelia, who the viewer learns is being kept away in a hidden chamber by none other than Grandmama. Wednesday calls up Uncle Fester, and the two head for the border in order to find Enid.

What happens to Enid?

Upon learning that she's an Alpha, Enid runs the risk of staying in her werewolf form forever if she turns under the full moon. Though the initial plan was to stay in her Lupin chamber until dawn, Agnes recruits her to help save Wednesday. Unable to dig her out with just her human claws, Enid voluntarily transforms into a werewolf in order to rapidly dig Wednesday out of the grave that Isaac put her in. She then runs off into the woods.

Agnes tells Wednesday that Enid was spotted on a wildlife camera somewhere near the border, so she and Uncle Fester head out in order to find her.

Who is Slurp?

In a shocking turn of events, Slurp, Pugsley's pet zombie, ends up being the most important character in the entire season. Slurp is revealed to be Isaac Night, a mad genius who developed technology that can reverse the powers of an outcast in order to cure his sister Franciose of being a Hyde.

One night, while still a student at Nevermore, Isaac recruits his roommate and best friend, Gomez, to help test out the machine. Unbeknownst to Gomez, it's a trap, and the machine begins to harness all of his electrical power. Morticia breaks into the lab and saves him, chopping off Isaac's hand in the process and ultimately killing him. Afraid of what Augustus Stonehurst might do to them, Morticia and Gomez bury Isaac's body underneath the Skull Tree.

When Wednesday accidentally freed all of the Willow Hill patients in season 2 episode 4, Franciose escapes... and reveals herself to be Tyler's mother. Tyler spent his whole life believing she was dead, but she was actually being held at Willow Hill and experimented on by Stonehurst. Isaac and Franciose reunite and, upon realizing that she's dying in her Hyde form without a master, decide to kidnap Pugsley in order to use his electrical powers to fire up the machine.

Isaac and Franciose kidnap Pugsley and hook him up to the machine, only for Francoise to turn on Isaac and use him as the main experiment in the process. The idea is that if the machine works to reverse Tyler's Hyde condition, then it'll work on Franciose. Wednesday bursts into the lab and destroys their plans, but not before we learn that Thing is the hand that Morticia severed that night.

Ultimately, Isaac's plans are foiled after Franciose voluntarily falls to her death while in Hyde form. Thing, regaining his sentience, reaches into Isaac's chest and rips out his mechanical heart. As Isaac lies dead, Thing detaches himself from his arm and rejoins the Addams family.

Is Principal Dort dead?

In Wednesday season 2 part 2, Principal Dort reveals himself to be the true leader behind the Morning Song cult that kept Bianca and her mother trapped for years. Using her mother as bait, Dort forces her to siren-song Grandmama into donating her entire fortune to Nevermore. Wednesday, with the help of an invisible Agnes, figures out Dort's plans and links up with Bianca to take him down in front of the entire school.

Wednesday steals Dort's siren protection necklace, leaving him vulnerable to Bianca's power. At the gala, she commands him to tell the entire school who he really is, how he kidnapped Bianca's mother and blackmailed her into manipulating Grandmama, and that he killed the phony leader of Morning Song (whom he appointed) with his fire abilities. Upon realizing what he's just done, he takes Bianca hostage, but not before Ajax swoops in and uses his gorgon powers to turn Dort to stone. The stone ultimately crumbles, putting a permanent end to Dort.

What happens to Tyler?

After learning that his own mother was willing to sacrifice him in order to save herself from her own Hyde abilities, the two faced off in combat... which led her to take her own life, lest she keep suffering. At the end of the finale, we see Tyler visiting both his mother's and father's graves before Professor Capri suddenly appears. She tells Tyler that she can "save" him, but he tells her that he knows she's a werewolf and doesn't want "another mother or master." Capri tells him that there's a pack of Hydes he can join, and that unity allows them to thrive in their powers without the need for a master. She then reveals that her father was a Hyde, before we cut to Capri and Tyler driving away from Nevermore in her car.

Is Nevermore shut down for good?

Well, it does seem that way. In season 1, Principal Larissa Weems was killed. Rather than close its doors, the school swiftly appointed Dort to take over. Dort swiftly decides that the best way to keep Nevermore open is through a sizable donation, so he throws the gala and has Bianca siren-song both Morticia and her mother, Hester Frump, aka Grandmama. The plan is to get Hester to leave her entire fortune to Nevermore, but this plan is ultimately foiled by Wednesday and Bianca. After Dort is turned to stone in front of the entire school, the academy is once again without a principal. And according to Agnes, Nevermore is shutting down as a result. It's not clear, but it seems like we leave Wednesday season 2 in the middle of the school year due to the shutdown.

Does the finale set up Wednesday season 3?

The finale sets up not one, but two main plot points for season 3. The first, and what I suspect will be the main storyline, is Wednesday and Uncle Fester setting out to find Enid in the woods – and hopefully find a way to return her to her human form. The second concerns Aunt Ophelia, and why Grandmama has been secretly keeping her locked away all these years (something that I don't think even Morticia knows). The third will follow Tyler and Professor Capri, as she leads him far away from Nevermore and into a collective of other Hydes... which sounds pretty terrifying if you ask me.

The characters likely to return for season 3 are as follows: Wednesday (duh), Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Thing, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, Enid, Bianca, Ajax, Eugene, Professor Capri, Agnes, and Tyler. It's not clear if we've seen the last of Rosalyn Rotwood, but it's possible we'll see her again should Wednesday decide to visit her grave as she does in season 2 episode 4.

Wednesday season 2, part 2 is available to stream on Netflix now. For more, check out our picks of the best TV shows on Netflix, and upcoming shows heading your way.