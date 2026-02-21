One Piece co-showrunner says he was "most excited" about introducing the manga's "Tarantino-style Kill Bill" villains in season 2: "They don't just do bad, they look good"

Netflix's One Piece season 2 is all about the scary, stylish villains

One of the most striking aspects of beloved long-running manga/anime One Piece is its horde of wild, eccentric, and unpredictable villains. And according to co-showrunner Joe Tracz, Netflix's live action One Piece season 2 will be all about the bad guys.

"I think you're only as good as your villain, so Baroque Works is the thing I was most excited about this season because they’re like Tarantino-style Kill Bill assassins with crazy superpowers. They don't just do bad; they look good,"Tracz tells SFX Magazine. "Their style is so much a part of it, and it was so fun to get to establish them."

