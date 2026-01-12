One Piece season 2 trailer shows off Miss All Sunday's terrifying powers and the villainous Baroque Works

The first trailer for One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the second season of Netflix's live action adaptation of the beloved manga/anime, has arrived. Along with catching us up with Monkey D. Luffy, we're treated to glimpses of the violently effective Baroque Works assassin squad - including key character Nico Robin, played by Lera Abova.

Here's the trailer:

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Nico Robin has the power of the Flower-Flower Fruit, giving her the bizarrely terrifying ability to clone her own limbs on any surface, even her opponents. In the trailer, she shows off this power by sprouting extra limbs on a room full of armed guards which then take down their own hosts.