Harry Potter and Spider-Man producers reportedly in talks to develop new James Bond movie
James Bond's new custodians have reportedly been found
After the shock news that Amazon now has full creative control over James Bond, a new movie is reportedly in development.
The update comes courtesy of Puck, which reports that David Heyman and Amy Pascal are in talks to "shepherd the next iteration of James Bond." Though, according to the report, nothing can be made official until the transaction with outgoing producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson is wrapped up.
Heyman has produced the likes of Barbie, Harry Potter, and Paddington, while Amy Pascal (who also produced Barbie) works on the Sony Spider-Man movies – and she has previous Bond experience with Skyfall, Quantum of Solace, and Casino Royale, since Sony distributed those films.
Per the Puck report, a new Bond theatrical movie is planned before any spin-offs/TV projects, which means Heyman and Pascal will need to find writers and/or a director before the next James Bond is selected.
"I was very, very surprised and shocked," former Bond Timothy Dalton said recently of the Amazon news. "Barbara is, I think, a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want, and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say. He was well in charge of the show, and that's not so anymore."
We'll just have to wait and see what the future has in store for Bond, but, in the meantime, you can check out our guide to the year's most exciting upcoming movies for everything 2025 has on the way.
