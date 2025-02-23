Former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton reveals his "shock" at Amazon taking over the franchise, as he reveals his hopes for the future of 007

This week, the film industry was shaken and stirred following the news that Amazon had gained complete creative control of James Bond, while longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will step back but remain co-owners. Daniel Craig shared his thoughts on the matter following the handover, and now another former 007, Timothy Dalton, has also weighed in with his opinions on the deal.

"I was very, very surprised and shocked," Dalton told Radio Times after hearing the news. "Barbara is, I think, a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want, and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say. He was well in charge of the show, and that's not so anymore."

After George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton is the Bond with the least amount of missions on his belt, only appearing in both The Living Daylights and License to Kill. Even so, his impact still keeps him in high regard as one of the best Bonds we ever had. Thankfully, even years later, he still loves his super-spy alias.

"It's a wonderful franchise. The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that's brought so much excitement and fun to so many people," Dalton added. "Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They'll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies."

There's no confirmation yet as to which brave soul will introduce a new era of 007 as James Bond, but Jeff Bezos has already asked fans for suggestions. In the meantime, check out our rankings of every Bond movie before Amazon adds it to the list.