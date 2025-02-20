After Amazon lands control of James Bond, Jeff Bezos turns to social media for ideas with predictable results as stans of all kinds swarm his replies: "Who’d you pick as the next Bond?"

Following the news of Amazon's acquisition of creative control over the James Bond franchise, Jeff Bezos took to Twitter to ask fans who should be the next actor to play 007.

"Who’d you pick as the next Bond?" Bezos asked plain and simply, adding a screenshot of an article about the news. Earlier today, Amazon MGM Studios released a joint statement with Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announcing that the studio will now house the intellectual property rights to the franchise with Wilson and Broccoli remaining co-owners.

The top reply to Bezos' tweet, sitting at 10,000 likes, is none other than former Superman actor Henry Cavill. "This guy. Just cast him. Cast him right now and don't screw it up, and you'll make billions," the post reads.

Cavill did, in fact, audition for Bond in 2005, and his screentest has since been posted online. Casino Royale director Martin Campbell said Cavill would've made an "excellent Bond" if "Daniel [Craig] didn't exist."

Another popular reply agrees with Cavill but also suggests Michael Fassbender, saying, "Fassbender for Bond, then Cavill. Crank out 2-3 quickly while F is young enough, like they used to do in the 60’s. In fact, make Fassbender’s a period series set early in the Cold War, then switch back to ultramodern with Cavill."

Other replies include Tom Hardy, Charlie Hunnam, and James McAvoy. Oddly enough, absent from the responses seems to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was rumored to be the frontrunner for Bond as of 2024..

