Aaron Taylor-Johnson gets Pierce Brosnan's seal of approval after James Bond rumors

Pierce Brosnan has responded to rumors that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be the next James Bond – and the former 007 has given the Kick-Ass and Bullet Train star the thumbs up.

"I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so," he told RTÉ Radio 1 . "I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow."

Brosnan has firsthand experience of Taylor-Johnson's acting "chops", too – they worked together on the 2009 movie The Greatest, in which the pair played father and son, alongside Carey Mulligan and Susan Sarandon.

Rumors started to circulate about Taylor-Johnson's potential casting earlier this month, but nothing has been officially confirmed nor denied by the actor or the team behind the next 007 movie.

As for Brosnan, he played the spy between 1995 and 2002, appearing in four Bond movies: GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day . Updates on the future of the franchise have been few and far between since Daniel Craig made his final appearance as 007 in 2021's No Time to Die.

Bond or no Bond, Taylor-Johnson still has a busy few months ahead of him. Next up is the action comedy The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Emily Blunt, and he's also set to star in Sony Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter and Robert Eggers' horror movie Nosferatu later this year.

The Fall Guy arrives on the big screen on May 2. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our guide to 2024's other biggest movie release dates.