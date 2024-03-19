James Bond rumors heat up as newspaper names Marvel star as the next 007

James Bond fans had better gear themselves up for a big announcement if recent reports are anything to go by, as Eon Productions has allegedly selected its next 007.

According to The Sun, British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Bullet Train, and Kick-Ass, has been offered the part and is expected to officially come onboard imminently, ahead of production on the 26th Bond film kicking off later this year.

"Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it," a source reportedly told the publication. "The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back. As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement."

This isn't the first time Taylor-Johnson has been linked to the coveted role since Daniel Craig announced that No Time to Die would mark his last appearance as the martini-loving spy. His name has often cropped up in speculative discussions online, alongside the likes of Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page and Idris Elba.

Back in January 2023, it was rumored the 33 year old had taken part in a top secret screen test and had met with producer Barbara Broccoli. At the time, it was said that the meeting had gone "very well", resulting in Taylor-Johnson being one of the franchise team's "frontrunners". That same month, Michael G. Wilson revealed they were on the lookout for a thirty-something actor who could authentically portray a Bond who had "been through the wars, so to speak." Wilson continued: "He's probably been in the SAS or something. He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off."

Regardless of whether he'll actually end up being the next Bond or not, Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in The Fall Guy before leading upcoming superhero movie Kraven the Hunter, which'll release on August 30. For more, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows.