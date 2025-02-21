Daniel Craig breaks silence on Amazon taking over James Bond franchise, by raising a martini glass to the original producers

Following the news of Amazon MGM studios taking over the James Bond IP and assuming all creative control over the iconic 007 franchise, Bond star Daniel Craig has shared a heartwarming statement to the previous producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

"My respect, admiration, and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished," Craig said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement, and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

Moreover, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson, and Broccoli more recently announced that they have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise. Wilson and Broccoli have controlled Bond’s creative direction for the franchise ever since their late father Albert Broccoli stepped down, who was involved in the franchise since the first Bond film.

Craig played the suave British agent from 2006 to 2021 in movies Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die, taking over the role from Pierce Brosnan. However, just before the Broccoli family signed over the rights, they were on the hunt for the next Bond. Of course, the question now is if Amazon makes a new movie, who will be the next star to play 007?

Before Amazon bought the rights, it looked like Aaron-Taylor Johnson was in the running, but now it is not clear what direction the studio will go in. Just hours after the news broke, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took to Instagram and asked his followers which actor should be the next bond, with many picking Henry Cavill.

