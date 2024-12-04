Netflix shares a spooky new look at Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2 as filming finally wraps

Wednesday season 2 has finally wrapped filming, and we are (hopefully) just months away from the return of Jenna Ortega's violin-playing, prom-dancing, super-power-having protagonist.

Netflix shared a new look at the hit show's second season, which sees Ortega as Wednesday in her signature braids and unimpressed facial expression, alongside the caption, "Jenna Ortega closes the coffin on Wednesday Season 2." Check out the spooky new photo above.

Newcomers to the season 2 cast include Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Billie Piper as Capri, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, and the legendary Christopher Lloyd – who played Uncle Fester in the live-action '90s Addams Family movies that starred Cristina Ricci as Wednesday. Lady Gaga, whose song "Bloody Mary" went viral due to a TikTok video featuring the iconic Wednesday dance scene, is also set to have a starring role this season – though no other details have been released.

Wednesday was created by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive produced by goth king Tim Burton. Following its 2022 debut, the series received two Golden Globe nominations including Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Ortega. Wednesday was renewed for a second season back in January 2023, and given the first season's impressive streaming numbers, we can probably expect a season 3 announcement sometime next year.

According to Gough and Millar, the new season is set to "explore more Addams Family lore."

Wednesday season 2 is set to release sometime in 2025. For more, check out our lists of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.