Jenna Ortega says she'd like to see Wednesday "deal with the darker side of herself" in season 3

With Wednesday season 2 firmly behind us, Jenna Ortega has finally opened up about the future of Tim Burton's gothic drama and where she'd like to see Wednesday Addams go next. Her dream scenario involves a gory dose of death, a smattering of girl power and oodles of smartly sarcastic darkness – in truly twisted Wednesday-style.

Wednesday season 3 was officially greenlit earlier this year, with returning cast members set to include Ortega as Wednesday Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones as her mother, Morticia Addams. It's the mother/daughter relationship that Jenna would like to see blossom when the third season unfurls.

Speaking exclusively to GamesRadar+ in Los Angeles, Jenna reveals: "I would like them [Morticia and Wednesday] to stop arguing and team up. We'd just been talking about women banding together, and you see that a bit in the final episode, or episodes. I think we should lean into that. It's really exciting and refreshing to see women displayed that way."

What else does the Scream star want to see in the new season? "I think it's important to see Wednesday deal with the darker side of herself a little bit, too – but also never taking things too seriously. And I would like to see more death attempts between her and Pugsley. She doesn't try to kill him enough! I want to see stuff like that."

Zeta-Jones agrees with the idea of a female-focused story for season three. "Now that we've introduced the wonderful Joanna Lumley as my mother, I'd like to tell more about that story," she tells GamesRadar+. "We left it on a bit of a cliffhanger, but what was it that got to that situation? And how, as a mother, I don't want that to happen in this relationship [with Wednesday]."

Opening up about the mother/daughter dynamic, the Welsh actress adds: "You know, teenagers and mothers do actually go over to the other side of this contentious relationship that a lot of women and mothers and daughters relate to in the show. I'd like to see the maturity of this mother/daughter relationship a little bit more and some kind of amends to what this relationship with my mother is about – or where it really festered, for want of a better word."

The worldwide love for the deliciously dark gothic mystery is not lost on Catherine, who jumped at the chance to be involved. She explains: "When I first heard about Wednesday, when Tim [Burton] called up and said, 'Do you want to play Morticia Addams?' I said, 'Yeah, when do I get on the plane?'"

Speaking about the highlights of her experience on the show, the Morticia actress continues: "For me, it's the collaboration, it's the artistry and working with Jenna and all the fantastic cast – and then Tim, of course, and our writers. It's like you're part of a phenomenon, and I never take that for granted, because these moments don't happen all the time. I'm really happy to be part of this gang."

Season 3 is expected to start shooting in Ireland in the coming months, with a rumoured release date in 2027. Unfortunately, this means fans have a long wait ahead of them, but watch this space for updates.

The first two seasons of Wednesday are currently streaming on Netflix. Need a refresher? Then check out our Wednesday season 2 part 2 ending explained.