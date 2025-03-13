Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins

Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega has her heart set on another classic genre franchise: Gremlins.

"You know what I used to love as a kid? Gremlins," Ortega told IMDb on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Death of a Unicorn. "Would love… Gremlins 3? 4? Call me."

The first Gremlins movie was released in 1984 and follows Billy (Zach Galligan), who receives Gizmo the mogwai as a pet – but one with very strict rules. When Billy and his friends accidentally break these rules, Gizmo spawns several more of his kind, and the gremlins go on to wreak havoc on Billy's hometown on Christmas Eve.

A sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, followed in 1990 and a prequel TV show premiered on Max in 2023. There were reports of a third movie in January 2025, but Warner Bros. has yet to confirm a threequel. Well, they know who to call if they do.

Last year, Ortega starred in the sequel to another '80s horror comedy classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She starred as Astrid, the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz.

In her latest film, Death of a Unicorn, she plays Ridley, a teenage girl who's accompanying her father Elliot (played by Paul Rudd) to a corporate retreat with his pharmaceutical CEO boss. En route, their car accidentally hits and kills a unicorn foal. When Elliot's boss wants to start conducting tests on the unicorn, the foal's parents catch on and set out on a deadly revenge mission. The cast also includes Richard E. Grant, Will Poulter, and Anthony Carrigan.

Death of a Unicorn arrives in US theaters on March 28 and UK cinemas on April 4.