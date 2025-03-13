Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins

News
By published

"Call me"

Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega has her heart set on another classic genre franchise: Gremlins.

"You know what I used to love as a kid? Gremlins," Ortega told IMDb on the SXSW red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Death of a Unicorn. "Would love… Gremlins 3? 4? Call me."

The first Gremlins movie was released in 1984 and follows Billy (Zach Galligan), who receives Gizmo the mogwai as a pet – but one with very strict rules. When Billy and his friends accidentally break these rules, Gizmo spawns several more of his kind, and the gremlins go on to wreak havoc on Billy's hometown on Christmas Eve.

A sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, followed in 1990 and a prequel TV show premiered on Max in 2023. There were reports of a third movie in January 2025, but Warner Bros. has yet to confirm a threequel. Well, they know who to call if they do.

Last year, Ortega starred in the sequel to another '80s horror comedy classic, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She starred as Astrid, the daughter of Winona Ryder's character Lydia Deetz.

In her latest film, Death of a Unicorn, she plays Ridley, a teenage girl who's accompanying her father Elliot (played by Paul Rudd) to a corporate retreat with his pharmaceutical CEO boss. En route, their car accidentally hits and kills a unicorn foal. When Elliot's boss wants to start conducting tests on the unicorn, the foal's parents catch on and set out on a deadly revenge mission. The cast also includes Richard E. Grant, Will Poulter, and Anthony Carrigan.

Death of a Unicorn arrives in US theaters on March 28 and UK cinemas on April 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best upcoming movies on the way in 2025.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gizmo in Gremlins
New Goonies and Gremlins movies are in the works at Warner Bros. because we’re not done with '80s nostalgia
M3GAN 2.0 teaser
M3GAN 2.0 is here to slay in a perfectly on-brand first sequel teaser for the upcoming horror movie
David Bowie in Labyrinth 1986
Nosferatu director Robert Eggers is making a sequel to one of my favorite childhood movies Labyrinth – and I have the perfect nightmarish storyline in mind
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
Jenna Ortega as Ridley in A24&#039;s new horror comedy Death of a Unicorn
Marvel's Paul Rudd and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega fight off a murderous unicorn in zany first trailer for new A24 horror comedy
Furiosa
After Sigourney Weaver said she should be in Avatar, Anya Taylor-Joy says it's her "dream" to be Na'vi: "I watched that movie eight times in a row once"
Latest in Horror Movies
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister
Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Indy in Ben Leonberg&#039;s haunted house horror Good Boy
Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"
Cujo
Netflix is making a brand new adaptation of Cujo, the infamous Stephen King book about a killer dog
Drop
New horror movie starring White Lotus and Yellowstone actors gets a great Rotten Tomatoes score as early reactions call it the "perfect date night movie"
Clown in a Cornfield
First reactions to new clown horror movie say the slasher is giving Terrifier a run for its money
Latest in News
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice 2 star Jenna Ortega would love to star in another classic horror comedy franchise: Gremlins
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
More about horror movies
Lea Myren as Elvira in The Ugly Stepsister

Cinderella body horror movie that made viewers sick gets release date, and it’s coming very soon
Indy in Ben Leonberg&#039;s haunted house horror Good Boy

Good Boy, a new scary movie told from a dog's POV, is being called "one of the best horror films of the year"
Overwatch 2

Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
See more latest
Most Popular
Overwatch 2
Xbox's new gaming AI aims to "help you get good" at everything from Overwatch 2 to Minecraft by watching you play and giving you advice
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mind flayer with pale purple skin and facial tentacles stares ahead with glowing yellow eyes
Console players, good news – you might be able to play custom Baldur's Gate 3 campaigns soon, thanks to the D&D RPG's official mod manager
Terminid creature miniature for the Helldivers 2 Board game
Helldivers 2 board game inbound from the same studio as the Monster Hunter World adaptation
Horizon Forbidden West
As Sony trots out an AI-powered Aloy, Horizon Zero Dawn fans revel in the irony: "The entire game is a warning against this kind of nonsense"
Black Mirror season 7
First trailer for Black Mirror season 7 teases USS Callister sequel and the return of Will Poulter's Bandersnatch character
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
World of Warcraft Classic Fall of the Lich King
Blizzard boss says keeping World of Warcraft players happy for 20 years is so hard because the MMO is filled with "different demographics that only have so much time in their day"
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal art
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development following the explosive success of Space Marine 2, and it's promising even bigger battles
A screenshot of a sword fight during, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, one of the best games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 patch brings mod support, barber shop, and over 1,000 changes like this: "Mutt can no longer enter the fighting arena in the Jewish quarter"
Michael Fassbender in Black Bag
X-Men star Michael Fassbender says he auditioned for James Bond, but ended up suggesting they go for Daniel Craig: "I don't know why I was promoting him"