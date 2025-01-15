New Goonies and Gremlins movies are in the works at Warner Bros. because we’re not done with ‘80s nostalgia

A new Goonies and a new Gremlins movie are on the way...because sure, why not?

The news was tucked away into a new Deadline article about Warner Bros., with no other details other than that the two new films join Clayface, Supergirl, Practical Magic, a new Matrix movie, and Lord of the Rings: the Hunt for Gollum on the big list of films that the studio is extra excited for.

Goonies stars Martha Plimpton and Corey Feldman shut down rumors of a potential sequel back in September, with Plimpton stating, "People, there is no Goonies 2 script, there is no one 'attached,' Spielberg is not directing, it’s not real." As of right now, there are no other details and it is unclear whether Feldman and Plimpton will be involved.

We know a little bit more about the new Gremlins movie, as it's been in the works for quite some time, from Harry Potter director Chris Columbus. The new movie is meant to be a proper third installment, rather than a reboot, with Columbus saying in 2017 that he had been "aggressively working" on a "twisted and dark script" with writer Carl Ellsworth. In 2020, Columbus stated that they would not be using CGI for the gremlins but rather traditional puppets and animatronics.

Gremlins, Gremlins: The New Batch, and The Goonies are streaming now on Amazon Prime. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our guides to the best Amazon Prime shows and the best Amazon Prime movies to stream right now.