These 4 Memorial Day Nintendo deals will have you primed and ready for the Switch 2

Memorial Day might not kick off until next week on May 26, but that hasn't stopped a magnitude of gaming deals from lining up the digital shelves. Yet with the Nintendo Switch 2 just days away from release, you might be giving this year's sales a miss, and I wouldn't blame you. I grabbed a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order as soon as I could, and I've been trying to recoup the costs ever since - but you'd be missing out.



This year's Memorial Day Nintendo Switch deals are full of not just deals for the older handheld, but savings on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, from headsets to games that are compatible with the new Ninty machine. But if you're still a bit stretched for cash after securing that pre-order, I've made things a little easier by narrowing it down to just 4 Memorial Day deals that I'd suggest grabbing for your Switch 2.



The Switch 2 doesn't launch until June 5, but picking up all or either one of these accessories will put you in good stead for release day. Of course, Nintendo's first-party accessories are always an option instead. But picking up these deals means you can save some extra cash to put towards those pricey incoming Switch 2 games.

1. TomToc Slim Nintendo Switch 2 case | $36.99 $33.29 at Amazon

Save $3.69 - The Switch 2 might not be out yet but there's already deals inbound, like this new-generation TomToc Slim case which is 10% off right now at Amazon. You will need to be a Prime member to grab this early Memorial Day saving, but if you do, you'll get some well needed protection for your upcoming handheld that's even more affordable than Ninty's own slim case counterpart. Buy it if: ✅ You need extra game cart storage

✅ You prefer a slim fit case

✅ You plan to travel with your Switch 2 Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer space for your Switch 2 dock

❌ You want an officially licenced Nintendo case



Price check: Best Buy: $36.99

2. Yaslayp Charging Dock for Switch 2 Joy-Cons | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - This saving may be small, but for 13% off its $29.99 MSRP, you can grab this flashy RGB charging dock for your Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers. Not only can it charge up to 4 Joy-Con 2 gamepads at once, but this early Memorial Day deal will save you an extra $4, too.



Buy it if: ✅ You've pre-ordered an extra pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers

✅ You want some RGB-lit up Switch 2 accessories Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer an official charging stand

3. JSAUX 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2 | $9.99 $2.99 at Amazon with promo code SWITCH2SP

Save $6 - One of the first Switch 2 accessories you'll likely need is a screen protector, and handheld accessories brand JSAUX is at the rescue with a 3-Pack Tempered Class Screen Protector set for just $2.99. Whether you're clumsy with your tech, or just want to give your bigger Switch 2 screen an extra layer of support, these protectors are a deal regardless, but right now you can get an extra 30% off using the promo code: SWITCH2SP at checkout.



Buy it if: ✅ You want to protect the new 7.9 inch display

✅ You're prone to damaging your tech

✅ You want extra protection for your Switch 2 Don't buy it if: ❌ You hate installing screen protectors



Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock

4. 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Nintendo Switch controller | $69.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - 8BitDo's brand-new Ultimate controller is now 10% off at Amazon on the lead up to Memorial Day. Like with most 8BitDo savings, you'll need to check that 10% coupon box on the page in order to grab the new wireless controller for just $62.99 right now. Buy it if: ✅ You're fed up of stick drift

✅ You don't own a Pro controller

✅ You want a charging stand Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer the Switch 2 Pro controller

❌ No built-in NFC reading tech is a deal breaker

Should you buy Nintendo Switch 2 accessories on Memorial Day?

(Image credit: Future)

This year's Memorial Day sales and the Nintendo Switch 2 aren't that far apart, and there's just days to go until the brand-new Ninty console is finally upon us. I don't know about you, but I'm itching to install Mario Kart World on my new handheld and see what it's open-world has to offer. But while what I'm going to play on day one has been on my mind, so has what Nintendo Switch 2 accessories I may need to complete my new gaming handheld setup.



Naturally, no one needs any accessories for the Switch 2, myself included. No matter if you've secured the standard console, or the Mario Kart World bundle, it comes with everything you need to get it setup - excluding a compatible TV and power supply. But just like with the original Switch and its Lite and OLED iterations, having some extra bits of tech to play with can add more value to your brand-new sparkly bit of Nintendo tech.



So long as you have the financial means to go out and grab extra goodies for your Switch 2, I wholly recommend it. Picking up a protective case like the TomToc Slim Nintendo Switch 2 case is ideal whether you plan to take the handheld with you, or just want to keep it safe when it's not docked around the house. If you only play in docked mode, I'd leave the slim case for another day, but handheld mode fans will get a lot of use out of this stylish, slim design. And it's also got space for 12 game carts, so it's definitely one for those physical game fans - of which I am one.

(Image credit: Future)

Out of the 4 above deal picks, I currently already have the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless Controller at my disposal. I have to wait until June 5 like everyone else to give it a test drive with the Switch 2, however, even in the short amount of time I've used it with the original Switch and my PC, it's been an utterly delight to use. I'm always taken aback by the quality of 8BitDo's accessories, but the comfortable grip, bright RGN lit up sticks, and simple. easy to use set-up are a dream.



Not to mention, unlike the upcoming new Switch 2 Pro Controller, the Ultimate 2 Wireless has TMR sticks, which like Hall Effect sticks, help put dreaded stick drift to bed and also use less power consumption than other alternatives.



No matter what Switch 2 goodies you chose to grab on the lead up to Memorial Day, this is bound to just be the start of even more savings on compatible accessories to come. But if you're eager to have a gaming setup that's the envy of your friends right from the get-go, the above Memorial Day Switch 2 deals are a good place to start.

If you haven't yet decided to make that next-gen Switch leap, our Memorial Day PS5 deals, Memorial Day gaming laptop deals, and Memorial Day TV sales are full of savings for your other beloved gaming platform of choice.