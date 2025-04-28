The Rode PodMic is one of the most underrated streaming mics on the shelves, and it's a steal at just $99 right now

I've been using content creation gear for just shy of a decade, and I'd argue the most important thing to invest in is a good microphone. These really are front and centre in any streaming and gaming setup, and since there are so many to choose from, it can be tricky knowing which one is worth spending on. For most people, the easiest thing to do is to start out simple with a USB microphone. These tend to be around the $130 price point, and they're more than capable before you move on to a more complicated XLR loadout.

XLR mics are often more expensive, too. They do give you more professional sound quality and mixing potential, but along with higher price tags, they also require a streaming mixer or audio interface. It isn't every day you see an XLR mic that's under that typical USB markup of $130, but in my opinion, one of the most underrated XLR options is flying heavily under the radar right these days. The Rode PodMic is discounted down to $99 right now at Amazon, which, even for a slightly older peripheral, is a serious bargain.

I can't think of a time when I've seen a professional-grade XLR microphone like this one drop down in price to below the level of most USB options, especially when the best microphone for streaming and gaming market is so competitive. Rode is easily one of the best audio manufacturers in the space, too, and can charge a premium price for its products. With this price though, it's beating Shure, SteelSeries, Logitech, and more.

Rode PodMic | $150 $99 at Amazon

Save $50 - On further inspection, the Rode PodMic hasn't been up at its full price in a while now. According to the price data I'm seeing, it spends most of its time these days hanging around the $100 mark. But that doesn't mean this deal is worse - the product you get for the money here, compared with the other options on the shelves, makes it a real bargain. Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for a solid XLR microphone

✅ You want to keep costs down

✅ You have an audio interface to use with it Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the plug-and-play simplicity of USB

❌ You can afford a hybrid USB-XLR mic UK: £79 at Amazon

Should you buy the Rode PodMic?

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

In truth, I can't really think of a reason not to recommend the Rode PodMic when it's at this price. This is a microphone that, largely, has flown under the radar for a lot of streamers, but it's been a staple of the market for years now.

Back when I was the station manager of my university radio station, we used these mics exclusively, and they were truly excellent for any podcasting and broadcasting that my fellow students and I wanted to do. They had the professional quality you'd expect from an XLR mic from one of the biggest names in the sector, but they were approachable too. Sometimes when transitioning to dynamic XLR mics, there's a real learning curve with mic etiquette as they take a more careful voice to wield. The Rode PodMic isn't like that. As long as you have a general idea of how to position it in front of you, it's surprisingly easy to use.

I do have some small caveats while recommending this peripheral, though. The Rode PodMic USB is a newer model that squashes the USB vs XLR debate into one convenient device. It's $199/£199 at Amazon, however, so you'll need to decide if the added versatility of having USB connectivity as well is worth it for you.

The other thing to consider is that with any XLR mic, you'll need to think about buying one of the best streaming mixers to hook it up to. This can seem like an annoying extra step, which makes an XLR setup more of a next-step investment for those taking their content creation to new levels. But when you can get an XLR mic this good for this cheap, it might be worth thinking about making the transition. A decent streaming mixer can open up loads of possibilities for you when it comes to live streaming - it's the one bit of streaming gear I think can make the biggest difference to content creators.

