It's hard to ignore this Corsair open-back headset now that its back down to its lowest ever price

I'm much more privy to a wireless gaming headset, but Corsair Virtuoso Pro has grabbed my attention even without its current lowest ever price. Unlike other entries in the Virtuoso headset lineup, its open-back nature gives it a more realistic sound as it's not restricted to bouncing between the headset's drivers and your precious eardrums.

Thanks to Amazon Gaming Week, it's harder than ever to ignore now that it's down to just $139.99 at Amazon. Around $200 for a wired-only pair of cups would normally big a big ask, but its current 30% saving seems entirely justified for one of the best PC headsets for gaming that not only brings a more immersive and impressive audio quality to your games, but that has booming 50mm graphene drivers packed in to boot.

Corsair Virtuoso Pro wired open back gaming headset | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - The Corsair Virtuoso Pro has returned to its lowest ever price, dropping down to $139.99. It's not uncommon to see this headset down to $150, however, thanks to Amazon Gaming Week, there's an extra $10 off for those in need of a high-quality streaming headset. Featured in: Best PC headset Buy it if: ✅ You prefer a wired connection

✅ You're a streamer Don't buy it if: ❌ Having a wireless headset is a must

❌ You need a quiet recording space Price check: Best Buy: $139.99 | Walmart: No stock

If you're looking for a headset to complete your streaming setup, in particular, you're in luck. The Virtuoso Pro is not only $60 off, but it's also compatible with Elgato's Wave XLR USB interface, and its open-back nature means you can better hear your voice over whatever game you're streaming.



Even without one of the best gear for streaming at your disposal, this headset is still compatible with your gaming PC, PS5, and even the original Nintendo Switch. But incorporating it into your live-streaming setup will get you the most out of one of the most iconic headsets to come from the Virtuoso line.

Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

Not everyone is going to get a kick out of an open-back headset, so the Virtuoso Pro is definitely a more niche pick than a lot of the best gaming headsets you might be more familiar with. But these can come in real handy, whether you want a richer, more immersive sound or a headset designed with streaming in mind.



Each cup of the Virtuoso Pro comes with triangular-shaped grills, which allow the sound from the 50mm graphene drivers to flow from. This is the basic principle of any open-back headset, as the lack of an enclosed design gives the audio vibrations of your favorite games more space to breathe. Our hardware team's own Tabitha Baker explained in her Corsair Virtuoso Pro review that this makes it "sound fantastic" as it allowed for a wider soundscape and an "incredibly natural" listening experience.



Whether it was exploring the neon-lit world of Cyberpunk 2077 or playing through Starfield, Tabitha explained that the Pro provides a "solid level of directional audio" which is also heightened by the 50mm graphene drivers. While they can bring your PC, PS5, or even Nintendo Switch game worlds to life, they also come in handy for streaming as the universal 3.5mm jack can be popped into gear like Elgato's Wave XLR USB interface.



The open-back design also means you can not only hear your friends chatting away more clearly, but you can also hear yourself speak. Sure, a lot of high-powered headsets come with audio monitoring for that very reason. But being able to hear the natural cadence of your voice, without the audio becoming too busy and overbearing with the extra audio sources, can go a long way in making your chatting sound natural, and therefore more pleasant, to your live-streaming audience.

(Image credit: Future)

Open-back headsets do have their faults. With audio spilling out of either cup, high-powered external microphones may pick up your audio. Plus, just like general audio spillage, they might be a bit annoying to any friends or anyone you live with in tight quarters with.



If, like me, you like the robust built quality of Corsair tech, but prefer a wireless alternative, there is always the Corsair Virtuoso Max. This is the latest in the entirely line, and switches things up entirely as it's not only closed-back, but also has Bluetooth and 2.4GHz options available. Just like its Pro headset brethren, it's also one of the most impressive PC headsets out there, producing some of the finest audio that's ever befallen my ears.



The Virtuoso Max also has a detachable mic, so you can easily pair it with one best microphones for streaming, to create the ultimate Twitch setup. Of course, even with its current $249.99 discount at Amazon, it's a lot more expensive. If you've already spent a small fortune carefully upgrading your streaming tech, the current Amazon Gaming Week deal on the Virtuoso Pro makes a lot more sense - just be sure to grab it before this week of sales ends on May 4.

If the Corsair Virtuoso Pro doesn't sound like the right fit for you, our best wireless gaming headsets guide is full to the brim with some of the best PS5 headsets and the best Xbox Series X headsets, so you're bound to find the perfect pair for your console of choice.