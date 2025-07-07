I'm a huge reMarkable fan, but this Kindle Scribe Prime Day deal is too good to ignore

This might sound dramatic, but owning a digital notepad has been life-changing. I've been using a reMarkable tablet for just over a year now, and it's revolutionized the way I create content, organise my thoughts, and read articles. If you're in the market for one of these ingenious little tablets, Prime Day Kindle deals are already making them easier to afford.

The Kindle Scribe (Amazon's more affordable alternative to the reMarkable devices) is already on sale with a Prime Exclusive discount. It's not a small one either; the Scribe is down from its $399.99 full price to $259.99 at Amazon, despite us technically being a day away from Prime Day's official start. I'll admit that I'm pretty loyal to my reMarkable, but when the most affordable one of those devices costs $449, the Kindle Scribe looks pretty irresistible.

Save $140 - The most expensive Kindle has dropped in price early this Prime Day, just as it did last year. This brings it to the lowest cost we've seen since last July. In 2024's summer sale, it dropped to $259 before taking a further tumble down to $239, but it's hard to say if that'll happen again this year. Buy it if: ✅ You want a Kindle you can write on

✅ You're not up for paying extra for the reMarkable

✅ You don't care that much about writing feel Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best writing and drawing experience

❌ You don't care about reading books on your tablet UK: £379.99 at Amazon

I wish the reMarkable 2, and the newer reMarkable Paper Pro were more discount-prone, because they're undeniably pricey bits of technology. Compared to the Kindle Scribe, they're much more minimalist as well. The Scribe is a Kindle first and foremost, which means it has all of the e-reading potential you could ask for, access to Amazon's vast library of books (and audiobooks), and notetaking perks on top of that. The reMarkables can allow you to read PDFs and articles, which is one of my favorite features, but they don't have Kindle's huge range of books ready to access at the touch of the screen.

In fairness, the reMarkable Paper Pro does have the Kindle Scribe beat thanks to its color display, and its gentle backlight makes it a lot more versatile than the older reMarkable 2. That model will set you back even more money, however, and it pains me to say it, but the Kindle Scribe deal I've detailed above is a much easier sell to most users.

If I may defend one of my favorite pieces of technology, though, reMarkable's more minimalist approach is by design. The whole point is that you're cutting out distractions for a pure note-taking, reading, or creation experience. While the reMarkables lack a few features, they really hone in on the ones they do offer. I've tried both the Kindle Scribe, and the two more recent models of the reMarkable, and I can say without a doubt that the writing feel of the latter two is so noticeably better than the Scribe.

Is the writing feel important enough for you to pay an extra couple of hundred dollars? You'll need to tell me. Prime Day will last the rest of this week, ending on July 11, so there's still plenty of time for us to see the reMarkable tablets and more of the Kindles come down in price. Mind you, this Kindle Scribe deal is one worth jumping on early if it's been on your wishlist for a while.

