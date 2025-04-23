I can't help but return to the Corsair Virtuoso Max between gaming headset reviews, and now its returned to its lowest ever price

The Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset has been a staple of my gaming setup ever since I reviewed it for the first time, but it can be difficult to recommend due to its hefty price tag. Not everyone has the means to drop almost as much as a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order on just a headset, which is why seeing the 'limited time deal' banner today was a sight for sore eyes.

Right now, you can grab the Corsair Virtuoso Max for $249.99 at Amazon, saving you 24% off its MSRP of $329.99. Not only is this a limited time deal, but it's also a return to a lowest ever price for one of the best gaming headsets I've ever had the pleasure of popping on my head.

Sure, earlier last month, I also spotted the wireless headset drop to its record low, so this discount isn't exactly a rarity. That being said, if one of my favorite bits of gaming tech (for both the PC and the PS5) gets a considerable amount of cash sliced off, I'm gonna want to make a fuss about it. Especially when you save $80 off and get one of the best-sounding and best-looking, headsets out there today.

Save $80 - This isn't the first time the Virtuoso Max has dropped to its lowest ever price since launch, but any time you can save $80 off one of the best PC headsets is worth highlighting. The Corsair headset is oozing with style from its shiny metal earcups to its sleek detachable microphone, but this impressive quality normally comes with a brow-raising $329.99 MSRP. Now, you can grab the headset for just $249.99, saving you 24% on one of the most expensive gaming headsets available



Should you buy the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset?

I review gaming headsets for a living, so right now my PC desk is just a sea of boxes, cables, and 2.4GHz dongles left over from the best PC headsets for gaming available today. Yet, even though I barely have time to return to my preferred bits of gaming tech between testing the latest pair of cups, I've been returning to the Corsair Virtuoso Max whenever I can.



Whether I'm clocking in more hours on Disney Dreamlight Valley on the PC or completing my dailies on Marvel Rivals on the PS5, it's Corsair's premium headset I want to use. But as one of the priciest headsets available with an MSRP of $329.99, it's not always the easiest to recommend. It's not that its price doesn't feel justified, as you're getting its 50mm Custom Graphene audio drivers, which sound absolutely sublime, one of the best detachable headset mics I've talked into, Dolby Atmos spatial audio support, compatibility with the PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, mobile platforms, and ANC to boot. But getting all that for $249.99 today, a price more typical of the best mid-range headsets, is even better.



Not only does the headset sound impressive, especially when you're playing a Dolby Atmos compatible game like Sea of Thieves, and it feels like you're really sailing the seven seas, but it looks great too. In fact, I'd argue it's one of the best-looking gaming headset designs out there, especially due to its shiny metal cups, which also double up as scrollable on-board wheel controls. By twisting the left cup, you can adjust the volume of your games, and you remap the right cup to control whatever you see fit.



Its customizable lighting around each cup are so bright and eye-catching that they look like something straight out of a Kubrick film. These rings can be customized, just like the audio, through iCue. And if you happen to already own a Corsair gaming keyboard, or mouse, you can sync up your Corsair-branded tech ecosystem and turn your PC setup into a synchronized light show.

If the Virtuoso Max is a little out of your price range but you don't want to deviate away from the brand, there's always the Corsair Void Wireless V2. The headset may be on the polar opposite side, as far as price goes, but the $119.99 / £99.99 (at Amazon) budget pair of cups still manages to provide that robust Corsair quality, a high-quality mic and impressive custom 50mm Neodymium audio drivers, despite the low cost.



It's also still got some customizable RGB lighting, which you can play around with via iCue. Sure, the strips of lighting are a bit more subtle than on the Virtuoso Max, and definitely not as bright, but if you're gaming headset must have that gamerfied look, then at least you aren't missing out. But if you're yearning for something that's premium in just about every aspect, this current Corsair Virtuoso Max discount is a no-brainer.

If the Corsair Virtuoso Max doesn't sound like the right fit, our best wireless headset guide is full to the brim with some of the best PS5 headsets, and the best Xbox Series X headsets, so you're bound to find the perfect pair for your platform of choice.