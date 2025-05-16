The iconic SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset shouldn't missed at its current record low price

Two months ago, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless headset dropped down to $250, a monumental saving off its blistering $349.99 MSRP. Even then, I was taken aback, as this price was even lower than the premium cups ever reached during last year's holiday sales.



So you can bet your butt that after seeing it discounted to $241.40 at Amazon, 31% off its full price, I was more delighted than ever. Its current record low price means that anyone with the budget to spare can now grab the best gaming headset on the market for less than $300.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | $349.99 $241.40 at Amazon

Save over $108 - If the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro drops below the $300 mark, that's worth celebrating, but right now it's even below $250 with a current saving of 31% off at Amazon. This spring saving means that you can save more than $108 off its chonky $349.99 MSRP, which makes it one of the best tech deals I've spotted on the lead up to Memorial Day.



Buy it if: ✅ You play the PS5/PC

✅ You're fed up of charging cables

✅ You have enough space for the base station

✅ You want the ability to customize its design Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a multi-platform player

❌ It's discounted price is still over budget

❌ You want the white SKU instead Price check: Walmart: $242.99 | Best Buy: $295.99



UK: £289 at Amazon

Should you buy the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless in 2025?

(Image credit: Future/Rob Dwiar)

There's a reason why the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has managed to remain in our best wireless headset top spot for so long, despite the wealth of high-end releases by other brands. One of the main reasons is down to its superb audio quality. It's sporting 40mm-sized Neodymium audio drivers, which bring a powerful sound to the table, no matter if your securing the MVP in all your Marvel Rival matches on the PS5 and PC, or listening to the nuances of the stunning soundtrack to Clair Obscur Expedition 44.



The very moment I'm typing this, I have my own Arctis Nova Pro pair on my noggin, as it's the perfect headset to listen to my favorite Spotify playlists to get me through a Friday.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie)

It's not just the audio quality that makes it easy to recommend in 2025. Almost every aspect of this headset is impressive, from its crisp and clear retractable microphone, comfortable plush earcups, and clever battery solution. Instead of having to reach for my charging cable, with these cups I have two hot-swappable batteries at my disposal. That way, I can always have one charging in the accompanying base station unit, while the other sits and powers my headset in the right cup.



Thanks to this setup, I've rarely if ever had to worry about keeping my headset charged. The base station is also what makes it a multi-platform marvel for my gaming ways. I have it plugged into my PC so I can easily switch between listening to music while I work, to clocking into Marvel Rivals right after on the PS5. The only issue that rises with this headset is its weight, which can get a bit painful if you use them for multiple hours at a time. You can adjust the included strap, but if you want something lighter for your Sony console, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless is one of the best PS5 headsets out there, and one of the few I use when the Pro isn't at arms length.

Of course, the high price point is also one of the main issues of this headset, which is what makes this current saving worth your attention. Plus, if you fancy yourself the white SKU like I have, it's also down to $288.82 at Amazon US, and is still compatible with your PS5 and PC.

Our best PC headsets for gaming guide is full to the brim with some of the best pairs of cups. But if you're after something for your beloved consoles instead, there's plenty of the best PS5 headsets, and the best Xbox Series X headsets to choose from too.