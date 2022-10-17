If ever there was a time to grab your own machine, it's during the Black Friday 3D printer deals. These monsters can drop in price drastically as part of the November sales, so it's undoubtedly the best time to strike.

But which models should you keep an eye out for? And what retailers are worth prioritizing? To give you a helping hand, our team of bargain-hunters have been roused from their slumber to impart wisdom on annual Black Friday 3D printer deals. They'll also be on hand during the event itself to highlight discounts on the best 3D printers.

In other words, be sure to bookmark this page and come back when the 2022 Black Friday 3D printer deals are closing in - we'll be spotlighting the hottest reductions alongside our usual coverage of laptops, TVs, and Black Friday gaming deals.

Black Friday 3D printer deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

When will the Black Friday 3D printer deals start? The year's biggest sales event always takes place on the final Friday of November, so we can expect 2022's offers to roll in on November 25. However, don't think they'll be contained to a single day. Rather, Black Friday 3D printer deals can be found from Thanksgiving week onward. They'll also continue until the end of the month under the guise of Cyber Monday savings.

Black Friday 3D printer deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Future)

Traditionally, Black Friday 3D printer deals offer the best prices on these machines that we'll see all year. Indeed, we've enjoyed discounts of $100 or more on certain top-of-the-line machines during Novembers past.

As an example, the AnyCubic Vyper (which is one of our favorite filament printers) tumbled from $429.99 to around $339 at the tail-end of 2021's Black Friday 3D printer deals. While we've seen it come close to that price a handful of times in the year since, no price cuts have dipped to that level. Now that the Vyper is another year older, perhaps the historic low will be met or bettered this November.

November sales are an opportunity to enjoy reductions for brand-new models

In much the same way, we're hopeful that the Elegoo Saturn - an excellent resin printer that's sat at the top of our recommendation list for a while now - will also drop in price for this year's Black Friday 3D printer deals. It's stubbornly held on to an average price of $500 or so since it launched a couple of years ago, but it's since been superseded so we'd expect that to change. We're already seeing evidence of that, actually: in the last 12 months, it's started to creep steadily downward before reaching its current resting place of $379.99. Considering that steep downward trajectory, we have hopes it'll go slightly lower again in November.

Don't give up hope on something dropping in price over Black Friday just because it's the latest and greatest, though. As evidenced by the Vyper in 2021, November sales are an opportunity to enjoy reductions for brand-new models.

Want something to use your new 3D-printed miniatures on? Be sure to keep an eye out for this year's D&D Black Friday deals. It's worth watching out for the Black Friday board game deals for much the same reason. As for a device that can prepare your 3D print files as quick as a flash, don't miss our guide to the upcoming Black Friday PC deals.