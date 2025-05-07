New horror D&D subclasses are on the way, and I can't wait to use this gross one inspired by Frankenstein

New D&D subclasses have been unveiled, and horror fans are going to be very happy – they're all pretty spooky.

Revealed as part of an Unearthed Arcana playtest, these new D&D subclasses are inspired by everything from Frankenstein to spirit mediums. Crucially, they give some love to the long-suffering Artificer class (which isn't included within the core rules, so often gets left to gather proverbial dust). It's unclear what book these will be a part of, but the horror overtones bring Ravenloft from Curse of Strahd to mind. Considering how it's widely considered to be one of the best D&D books, I wouldn't mind revisiting it…

You can find the Unearthed Arcana playtest here, and feedback should now be open if you want to give your thoughts. As for the subclasses themselves, here's an overview of how they work.

Artificer - Reanimator: This is your classic, Frankenstein-esque mad scientist who is always followed around by an undead servant they stitched together themselves. You can modify this companion (who heals when hit with lightning and bursts upon, er, re-death) with specific boons at higher levels. Meanwhile, your Spare the Dying spell is basically a defibrillator that shocks enemies surrounding the target. This is such a fun, thematic subclass and is absolutely perfect for horror campaigns.

Bard - College of Spirits: Inspired by spirit mediums, this bard subclass is returning from a previous book with modifications. Its 'Spirits from Beyond' feature is a rework of the old 'Tales from Beyond' and packs more instantaneous effects, for example (e.g. rolling a 2 on your Bardic Inspiration Die enables 'Sharpshooter,' which deals damage equal to a roll plus your Charisma modifier). At level 6, you can also cast Spirit Guardians once without expending a spell slot. That's incredibly helpful, as any Baldur's Gate players can attest.

Cleric - Grave Domain: If you've ever fancied being the Grim Reaper personified, this is as close as you're likely to get. The Grave Domain returns from Xanathar's Guide, but seems to be an improvement over that old model, thanks to the likes of a boost to your Necromantic spells at high levels. Otherwise, it still allows you to curse enemies and protect allies from death's door.

Ranger - Hollow Warden: This reminds me of the bad guys you'd find in Bloodborne or Elden Ring, because they've been 'enhanced' through worship of creepy forest spirits that forever change them. As a case in point, they can activate an 'Unnerving Aura' that allows them to rob foes of an action or bonus action.

Rogue - Phantom: Another returning subclass has enjoyed an update here, this time revising the Phantom from Tasha's Cauldron of Everything. It's still about stealing knowledge from departed souls and spirit walking, but now has additional features like a free Speak with Dead at level 9.

Sorcerer - Shadow Sorcery: This returning class is all about drawing energy from the spooky Shadowfell itself (manifesting as darkness spells, summoning undead servants, or zipping through shadow), and has been revitalized for Unearthed Arcana. It now has a list of always-prepared spells, for instance.

Warlock - Hexblade Patron: You may remember this subclass from Xanathar's Guide due to its premise where you're enslaved to a sentient weapon, but it's now been jazzed up with the ability to cast Hex multiple times without using a spell slot and to siphon health away from enemies.

Warlock - Undead Patron: We first saw this subclass in Tasha's Guide, and it's exactly as it sounds. Your Warlock has made a deal with a vampire, lich, et al, and now has horrifying, necrotic powers to show for it. This new version tightens up existing features and adds a new one that allows you to fly, boost spellcasting, or heal as a part of your 'Form of Dread' at higher levels.

What do you think? Will you be using any of these in your games? Honestly, I'm a bit gutted this didn't come out in time for my ongoing Curse of Strahd campaign… Sound off in the comments!

