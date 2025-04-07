Amid Nintendo Switch 2's $80 games controversy, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director reminds devs "you do not have to price anything according to retail norms"

By published

"It's a very liberating thing not having to worry about a shelf, and instead worrying about an audience you can very easily speak to"

A woman playing a switch 2 looking at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like Discord
(Image credit: Nintendo)

As the world continues reeling in the wake of Nintendo's shock reveal of some $80 Switch 2 games, Larian Studio's director of publishing Michael Douse is reminding developers that they don't need to price their games based on retail norms.

Douse has been outspoken about many of the major beats happening in the video game industry as of late, so it's no surprise to see he has some wisdom to share regarding Mario Kart World's $80 price tag. Over on Twitter, he reacted to Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser recently saying Nintendo will employ "variable pricing" when it comes to its software lineup.

"The thing about retail becoming a monitory in sales is that you do not have to price anything according to retail norms. I've said it before," said Douse. "It's a very liberating thing not having to worry about a shelf, and instead worrying about an audience you can very easily speak to."

To be clear, Nintendo has clarified that not all of its games will be $80. That said, the price point marks a significant jump from the most expensive base game, not including DLC, previously being $70. Analysts have attributed the jump to US tariffs, market chaos, rising costs in general, and other factors, with one saying bluntly, "Nintendo is charging this price because they feel they can and that people will pay."

$80 games as a new standard seems like a question of when, not if, particularly as the general cost of living continues to increase at a rapid clip. Now, when that happens is anyone's guess, but it'll likely somewhat depend on how successful Nintendo's new pricing model becomes.

I wildly underestimated the Switch 2, and after just getting a Steam Deck, I'm almost regretting it.

