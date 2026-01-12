"We were a nobody company": Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 studio says it had to hire young because it had no money, but it all turned out ok because new devs "brought fresh ideas"

"It's almost impossible to hire any senior people if you don't have the money, which wasn't there at the beginning."

(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's developers have explained that the team being so young was mostly down to the studio's lack of name recognition and money.

Speaking to Edge, the team was asked why so many young staff were hired and how that affected the project. Guillaume Broche, creative director, explains, "Montpellier is a super-young city, first of all," and adds that "pretty much everyone who applied was a junior" or a new graduate. However, Broche isn't saying it as a negative; he adds that "the best portfolios that we got were from juniors."

