Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead writer "didn't think of it as writing an RPG" – "I thought of it almost like writing an HBO drama"

"A lot of times, we didn't know what we didn't know."

A screenshot of Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
(Image credit: Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

The award-winning writer of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, has explained that she didn't approach the game as if she were writing a RPG.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is undoubtedly the biggest game of 2025, so much so that its award show sweeps are becoming a meme in itself. And a huge part of the reason it's such a massive game is thanks to its fantastic story, which has already taken home awards at the Golden Joysticks and The Game Awards. However, that may be partly down to the game's lead writer not approaching it in that way.