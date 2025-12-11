"We've learned to love and trust the process": How Hades 2 built on Supergiant's Early Access legacy to deliver the best roguelike of 2025

The Hades 2 we know and love is an expansive, layered entity – and that's how it was from the beginning. Composed of the best parts of the first smash hit roguelike with new weapons, regions, and complex mythology folded in for good measure, it sounds like Melinoë's journey was already a twinkle in developer Supergiant's eye back when it was working on her elder brother's tale more than five years ago.

"At Supergiant, we focus on one project at a time," creative director Greg Kasavin tells me. "With each project, as part of building out the world of the game, we consider other stories that could be told in that world." So much so, the first Hades game actually "contains a few hints about what might later come to pass."

But while Hades 2's main story beats were locked in place early, focused on the lore surrounding Melinoë, Hecate, and Chronos, Supergiant was "interested in exploring how their and other characters' stories fit in with the rest of the mythology." Enter the studio's not-so-secret weapon: Early Access, and all the lessons that come with it.

Blood and darkness

up," Kasavin says, "a game where listening to and responding to player feedback would be core to the development process." This perpetual evolution is something the studio holds dear to it, as evidenced by all the changes Hades 2 underwent in its 18-month Early Access period.

While that timeframe is four months shorter than the first Hades' stint, having launched into Early Access "relatively later in development compared with the original game, when we had more content," according to Kasavin, the studio still hungered for constructive critique.

"Deciding when to launch a game into Early Access is an important decision for a developer," he muses. "You want your game to be far enough along that it can be played and enjoyed without a lot of caveats, but you don't want your game to be so far along that you don't have time to respond to all the feedback you get."

Not only did the team spend a lot of time iterating the basic mechanics across each key story update, like Mel's Sprint (originally much faster), resource collecting (with her being a witch, Mel has far more in-game currencies to fuel her arcane abilities), and adding character artwork, Supergiant kept listening to player opinions on key moments in the developing story. More intriguingly, some of that feedback is what inspired Supergiant to rewrite the divisive Hades 2 ending altogether.

It was a potentially risky move – the ending was delivered as part of the game's full v1.0 launch, meaning Early Access had ended – but the community's thunderous approval of the change speaks for itself.

This is "a game that explores the effects of time – ideas around different outcomes and possibilities that might have occurred," Kasavin says. "We were thoughtful about such themes when enhancing details of the story in response to player feedback." It's that very sense of prescience that made me wonder initially whether the new ending had been Supergiant's intention all along. Many of us who played both endings now have memories of two alternative versions of events, just like Mel, Zag, and Chronos do in the game's true ending.

But I guess a reneged finale off the back of player feedback is part and parcel of what makes Supergiant's latest such a perfect Early Access game; it's a constant work in progress that doesn't necessarily have a clear-cut finale. "Hades 2, like the original, is a game that can technically be played forever," Kasavin says of the size and scope of its mammoth roguelike. It "has a script of more than 400,000 words, and more than 30,000 voice lines – around 50% more than the original," he offers. "That includes every major detail we wanted to include for our cast of characters."