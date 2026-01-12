Despite being twice the size of Hades, Hades 2 spent half as long in Steam Early Access because its devs already knew "what needed to be in" it

"Deciding when to launch a game into Early Access is an important decision"

Hades 2 creative director Greg Kasavin has explained how Hades 2 spent less time in Early Access than its predecessor, despite being a far bigger game.

As Supergiant Games' first sequel, it was unexpected to see Hades 2 follow up the previous game by launching first into Early Access before a full launch followed. Hades dropped in December 2018 and took just under two years before it was released in September 2020, while Hades 2 arrived in September 2025, a year and four months after its Early Access launch.