Baldur's Gate 3's early access approach wouldn't have helped Pillars of Eternity 2's "big miss" at launch, says RPG vet Josh Sawyer – and even Larian faced Act 3 woes
News
By Catherine Lewis published
"There were a lot of things to tune and that just didn't get the attention" in Obsidian's RPG
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
RPG legend Josh Sawyer doesn't think Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire's launch would have been any better for following the same early-access model as Baldur's Gate 3, even if he admits Obsidian's approach wasn't "perfect."
Pillars of Eternity and its sequel, Deadfire, both had backer betas – exactly as the name suggests, granting early access to eligible backers of the RPGs. In a new video on his YouTube channel (below), Sawyer, the director of both games, is asked if he'd change anything about the backer beta process if he could do it again.