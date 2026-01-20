Baldur's Gate 3's early access approach wouldn't have helped Pillars of Eternity 2's "big miss" at launch, says RPG vet Josh Sawyer – and even Larian faced Act 3 woes

RPG legend Josh Sawyer doesn't think Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire's launch would have been any better for following the same early-access model as Baldur's Gate 3, even if he admits Obsidian's approach wasn't "perfect."

Pillars of Eternity and its sequel, Deadfire, both had backer betas – exactly as the name suggests, granting early access to eligible backers of the RPGs. In a new video on his YouTube channel (below), Sawyer, the director of both games, is asked if he'd change anything about the backer beta process if he could do it again.