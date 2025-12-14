Hades 2 lead says the best boons from Early Access weren't killed, just reskinned: "We think it's important not to be too precious about these things"

Hades 2 developer Supergiant Games understands it's hard to move on. You were always going to miss some of the roguelike's Early Access features, though you should try not to dwell on it. Creative director Greg Kasavin assures players that some of those "missing" Boons are still present in the game's final version – they're just different.

"In the particular case of Smithy Sprint," Kasavin tells GamesRadar+ about the powerful Boon that triggered blasts when dashing, "we wanted something simpler and easier to use for one of the main Boons from the god of the forge, though as part of that we moved the general concept of keep-sprinting-for-a-big-blast to be integral to the Black Coat weapon's Aspect of Nyx. So, please check that one out if you haven't! I really like using it personally. Sometimes ideas for Boons and abilities find new homes in this way!"

Thus is the nature of Early Access. Kasavin explains that Supergiant "iterated on all sorts of different content all through Early Access, based on a combination of our impressions and goals for the game" – a need to allow "some truly powerful abilities and combinations that can sometimes lead to memorable, breakthrough runs where you sail to victory." But not always.

"At Supergiant I think we've learned to love and trust the process of getting to our end result," Kasavin says. "Sometimes interesting Boon ideas or good lines of dialogue and so on end up getting iterated on, but we think it's important not to be too precious about these things when they exist in service of a cohesive whole."

