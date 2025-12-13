Hades 2 has an epic script of over 400,000 words and 30,000 voice lines – around 50% more than the original roguelike

Hades 2, like its older cousin before it, is a roguelike with seemingly endless buildcrafting potential, but the sequel also not-so-secretly houses a beefy tome of great writing, and some of the stats left me picking up my jaw.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ about Hades 2 and whether anything was left on the cutting room floor, creative director Greg Kasavin said "Hades 2, like the original, is a game that can technically be played forever, so I can understand the desire for it to include even more story!"

If you're unaware, the two Hades games bake death and the cyclical loop of roguelikes into their narratives. The Greek pantheon we continually bump into in every run remember us, and seemingly have new things to say and share even after dozens of playthroughs.

To keep that narrative structure afloat, developer Supergiant Games needed to fill its characters with a lot of words. "The game has a script of more than 400,000 words, and more than 30,000 voice lines -- around 50% more than the original game," Kasavin shared. "That includes every major detail we wanted to include for our cast of characters."

When asked about Haracles and Prometheus specifically, the director said "if you haven't yet reached the game's epilogue and continued encountering them sometime after that, then it's likely you haven't seen all they have to say or what other characters may have to say about them." So, keep on keeping on.

Hades 2 was one of our picks of the best games of 2025. It's currently available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2 with a physical release out now.

I was one of the first to see Hades 2's true ending, and I don't know how I feel about Supergiant retconning the whole thing