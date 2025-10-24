We desperately needed that Hades 2 update, since a roguelike warrior just beat one of the game's most challenging runs without taking a single hit: "Untouchable"

It is so like the universe to do this, to strike a man down with a huge Hades 2 patch right after he's completed a no-hit run on the roguelike game's seriously difficult Surface. Admittedly, developer Supergiant's latest update is largely in players' favor, but still – what's this guy doing completing no-hit runs on the Surface?

"Oh my God, it's over," roguelike streamer Haelian says during his recent self-led challenge run, where he adhered to game rules he says were "mostly made up" by him. Haelian couldn't use Dodge or Daze abilities, Armor hits counted against him, and he needed to avoid Chaos Gates to protect his health. He couldn't use anything that would protect him from damage either, like The Lovers Arcana card that nullifies up to four hits taken in a boss fight. It's an ascetic run, certainly, but clearly doable – after "like 40 hours of this," Haelian finally celebrates success.

"Untouchable, baby!" he shrieks. "Untouchable! Oh my God."

"Well… I had a Surface run where I took over 1,400 damage and still won," jokes a top comment on YouTube. "So, you could say I'm a bit of a Pro Gamer myself."

Hades 2's Surface level – like the Surface in the first game from 2020 – is its ultimate level, and it requires patience and precision as you navigate more difficult enemies. Haelian's successful no-hit Surface run, then, had him dealing tens of thousands of damage with Boons like Blitz, Poseidon Waves, and Fine Line. His final clear time was 14 hours, 20 minutes, and change.

"God," Haelian sighs. "Thank God it's over."

I spent 507 days obsessed with playing Hades 2, so I'm revisiting the first roguelike to decide which is my actual favorite.