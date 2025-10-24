Hades 2 devs are changing the true ending so much you're going to have to beat the Underworld a few more times to see it all

Although Hades 2 has had a couple of hotfixes since its long-awaited full release last month, it hasn't had a significant update – until now, that is, as the roguelike dungeon crawler sequel just received a massive patch preview changing up its true ending and more.

As detailed by developer and publisher Supergiant Games in a new Steam announcement, the Hades sequel's latest update preview serves as a test for its first big post-launch patch – and it's got quite a bit to show for it, too. Standing as perhaps the most significant change, there are "true ending enhancements" that alter the route leading up to the true ending with "new events in the lead up," as well as "some" after it.

Supergiant Games writes that, "as part of this," the patch has also increased "the number of Underworld clears required, and added to and revised parts of the main True Ending scenes before the end credits." The developer notes that "the vast majority of changes are to the Underworld route; the Surface route is mostly unchanged," however. The so-called "true ending enhancements" aren't the only new changes, either.

The studio alludes to "returning to a real possibility" being an option now, as the new preview has added a Cauldron incantation that "lets you return to an earlier point in the story in case you wish to re-experience key events, such as the True Ending." It's a pretty handy tool, it sounds like, especially for Hades 2 – a game that stands out among other genre gems with its high emphasis on story, branching narrative, and the path players pick for themselves.

There are Fated Prophecy adjustments to anticipate, too, as " a number of character-related Prophecies, including the one connected to the story epilogue, should unfold faster than before." On top of all this, Supergiant Games includes some welcome tweaks for The Crossroads – the sanctuary that serves as a "hub" of sorts between the Underworld and Surface – as "many decorative items have reduced costs in Kudos compared to before."

What's more, the dev assures, "any excess Kudos you have already spent will be refunded." The full update contains a plethora of other tweaks, so it's worth giving the Hades 2 patch notes a full read – and making sure to opt in to the Steam Beta branch.

Read through our Hades 2 review to learn more about what might just be one of this year's most impressive new games yet.