Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is a "great pleasure" and a "great responsibility" for its superfan CEO, and he's governed by one guiding principle: "Heroes is for everyone"

Strategy games are a moreish delicacy, and Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is what you get when a connoisseur enters the kitchen. The nostalgic yet refined throwback to the strategy series' classic entries is a labor of love for developer Unfrozen, and if I didn't know that from playing 20 hours of its mammoth demo, I'd have gleaned as much from the impressive array of Heroes memorabilia displayed behind CEO Denis Federov.

"It's sacred for many, many people in this world," he says of the honor he feels in spearheading the newest instalment in one of his favorite strategy franchises of all time. "It's a great pleasure, but at the same time, obviously, a great responsibility."

With the demo still live on Steam after dominating Steam Next Fest conversations, and an update patch already implemented off the back of player feedback, that passion is very much palpable. Unfrozen is here to make a great game, and I've seen nothing but enthusiasm coming from the community as a result. "People feel this attention, this interest, this passion [we have] for the franchise we all love so much," Federov says of the excitement around Olden Era. "When you're motivated, when you're working on something and really passionate about it, the success should come sooner or later."

The Heroes franchise has had a tricky few years under lead publisher Ubisoft. Multiple format and naming convention changes later, however, Olden Era seeks to remind us of Heroes' roots. That makes Federov's mission statement simple yet profound: "We are trying to reproduce and carefully improve the magic of all past games."

He's been a fan of Heroes since the days of King's Bounty, largely considered a precursor to Heroes of Might and Magic itself, and though the dev team is a fan of the franchise as a whole, his heart lies with Heroes 2 and 3. Which makes sense, given that Olden Era homages them most of all.

I ask if the name Olden Era intentionally sounds like "golden era," suggesting the peak of the franchise to be those two instalments respectively. It's not that deep, it turns out, but it is a happy coincidence. "The name reflects our attention to the basic gameplay loop, which we do think is still pretty solid and pretty good in terms of replayability, in terms of the overall interest of the player base," he says. "That's the foundation. And we want to build from the beginning."

Tale as old as time

