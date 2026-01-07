Newly uncovered Red Dead Redemption 2 mystery goes from spider webs to bird carvings as players continue their race to solve it before GTA 6, but there are still more questions than answers

The plot thickens on an elusive and recently discovered mystery in Red Dead Redemption 2. After following obtuse directions from spider webs, feathers and guitars, the latest wrinkle involves bird carvings, but the next step remains unclear.

To catch you up a little bit, players managed to find some mysterious spider webs that appeared at particular intervals on telegraph poles in Rockstar's open-world Western. Through some powers of deduction, these lead to the discovery of a pair of guitars in Fort Wallace, just laying dormant, waiting to be found.

For a minute, these acoustic instruments stumped the community, but I'm sure you know Red Dead 2 fans well enough by now to understand this roadblock wouldn't exist for long. Sure enough, someone managed to figure out the next step in this increasingly Twin Peaks-esque venture, by climbing onto the roof of where the guitars are kept, to find a pair of bird carvings.

Datamining reveals these aren't an accident, but they're the most indirect clue yet. Red Dead YouTuber Strange Man has been summarizing this escapade, and so far the only lead is that these carvings point in the direction of the Giant's cave. A flock of birds do live nearby, but the trail goes cold at this point.

A compelling suggestion is two crows who can be found in the New Austin area. One commenter claims to have found another potential clue near them involving a hatchet, but that's not been verified just yet.

Wherever this leads, I can tell you one thing: Rockstar better be prepared for just how granular people are going to go with GTA 6. It looks like this'll get sorted first, and just in time, too.

