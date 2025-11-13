New Red Dead Redemption port on the way to a bunch of new platforms, including Switch 2 and Netflix, promising "free upgrades" and "a number of enhancements"

As foretold by a random ESRB rating, Red Dead Redemption is set to receive another re-release – this time, to a number of next-gen consoles and Netflix for subscribers, for some reason. In addition to the movie streamer and part-time gaming site, the 2010 cowboy drama and its Undead Nightmare expansion will stampede onto PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, on December 2.

That ESRB rating revealed ahead of the re-release news doesn't tell us much about what the upcoming edition of Red Dead and Undead Nightmare will do differently than their past iterations ("One sequence depicts a man injecting himself with a syringe full of cocaine"; yeah, we know), though an announcement on the Rockstar website suggests there will be changes.

"Free upgrades, the ability to carry over game progress, and a number of enhancements," the GTA 6 developer promises. Both the main game and its expansion will also include Game of the Year Edition bonus content.

"Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S can look forward to a smooth 60 frames per second experience," Rockstar writes, "enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K." Red Dead's Nintendo Switch 2 port will likewise offer 60fps "at high resolution," and even support for the console's idiosyncratic mouse controls.

Even better, "Anyone who owns the PS4 version can utilize previous PS4 save data to pick up where they left off, and Switch 2 players can continue with their previous save data from the previous Nintendo Switch console," Rockstar adds. It's not so bad in the Wild West.

