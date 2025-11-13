New Red Dead Redemption port on the way to a bunch of new platforms, including Switch 2 and Netflix, promising "free upgrades" and "a number of enhancements"

News
By published

Arriving on December 2

A screenshot of the upcoming PC port for Red Dead Redemption.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As foretold by a random ESRB rating, Red Dead Redemption is set to receive another re-release – this time, to a number of next-gen consoles and Netflix for subscribers, for some reason. In addition to the movie streamer and part-time gaming site, the 2010 cowboy drama and its Undead Nightmare expansion will stampede onto PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch 2, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, on December 2.

That ESRB rating revealed ahead of the re-release news doesn't tell us much about what the upcoming edition of Red Dead and Undead Nightmare will do differently than their past iterations ("One sequence depicts a man injecting himself with a syringe full of cocaine"; yeah, we know), though an announcement on the Rockstar website suggests there will be changes.

Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

