Red Dead Redemption gets a new ESRB rating for Switch 2 and current-gen consoles, hinting at another re-release for Rockstar Games' cowboy epic

But no signs of the long-requested Red Dead Redemption 2 update

The first Red Dead Redemption might soon enjoy another re-release, this time on current-generation consoles, if a fresh rating board listing is to be believed.

Red Dead Redemption has already been re-released once before on PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2023 (the cowboy epic was already available on modern Xbox consoles thanks to backwards compatibility), but the organization that assigns age ratings to video games, the ESRB, has other consoles attached to a new listing.

