Red Dead Redemption gets a new ESRB rating for Switch 2 and current-gen consoles, hinting at another re-release for Rockstar Games' cowboy epic

The first Red Dead Redemption might soon enjoy another re-release, this time on current-generation consoles, if a fresh rating board listing is to be believed.

Red Dead Redemption has already been re-released once before on PS4 and Nintendo Switch back in 2023 (the cowboy epic was already available on modern Xbox consoles thanks to backwards compatibility), but the organization that assigns age ratings to video games, the ESRB, has other consoles attached to a new listing.

On the ESRB website, a new Red Dead Redemption page lists Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as platforms, alongside an M for Mature age rating, raising hopes that another re-release, remaster, or perhaps next-gen update is on the horizon for the 2010 Rockstar Games classic.

Of course, all of the above consoles already have access to the game via backwards compatibility, so if something RDR1-shaped is actually happening, it's safer to simply expect a dedicated Switch 2/PS5/Xbox Series version with even more technical improvements. Probably wait for Rockstar to officially confirm it before huffing on too much hopium, though.

The timing for this ESRB rating is also curious since fans have been loudly campaigning for Rockstar Games to give Red Dead Redemption 2 a next-gen upgrade, possibly with 60fps, ever since this console generation began. And the closer we get to GTA 6's November 2026 release date, the unlikelier that is to happen anytime soon.

