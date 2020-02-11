GTA 5 Dodo Seaplane unlock and location guide: Where to get the amphibious aircraft

The GTA 5 Dodo seaplane is a very handy vehicle to have access to, as it combines the ability to fly (unlike its now extinct namesake) with being able to land anywhere on water, making rivers and lakes your new runways. If you want to add this to your transport options in GTA 5, then you'll first need to complete the Nervous Ron mission with Trevor. Once that's done, the GTA 5 Dodo seaplane will appear as a Random Event at a set location, and we've got all the details on how to find it in our guide below.

GTA 5 Cheats | GTA 5 Money Cheats | Best GTA 5 PC mods | GTA 5 Peyote Plant locations | GTA 5 Stunt Jump locations | GTA 5 Under the Bridge locations | GTA 5 Letter Scrap locations | GTA 5 Spaceship Parts locations | GTA 5 Nuclear Waste locations | GTA 5 Monkey Mosaics locations | GTA 5 Wildlife Photography Challenge guide | GTA 5 100% completion guide

The Random Event is found in the sea cove east of Ron Alternatives Wind Farm. You'll need to approach on a boat or sea faring vehicle to trigger the event - jet skis are available from the beach a little further down the coast to the south.

Once the marker appears, head into the cove and shoot the gunmen in the boats before hopping into the Dodo.

As you leave the area two more boats of gunmen will attack, but you can simply fly away and leave them behind. Once completed, the Dodo seaplane will spawn in the following two locations:

At the dock on the small Vinewood Hills lake.

At the dock to the north of the Alamo Sea.

There’s also the option to buy the Dodo from the Elitas Travel website for a cool $500,000 once you’ve completed the Random Event.

GTA Online serial killer | GTA Online peyote plants | GTA Online signal jammers | GTA Online action figures | GTA Online playing cards | GTA Online casino chips | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online casino Penthouse | How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online | Secret GTA Online Casino Missions | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

You can also check out our predictions for GTA 6 in the video below: