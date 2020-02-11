GTA 5 Duke O'Death unlock and location guide: Where to get the Imponte armored muscle car

The GTA 5 Duke O'Death is an absolute beast of a vehicle, as not only will its armor protect you but its sheer heft makes it a great battering ram for knocking others off the road. In order to collect it, you initially need to complete the first Tonya Strangers and Freaks mission titled Pulling Favours with Franklin in GTA 5, which is found opposite his aunt's house that you visit at the beginning of the game. With that done, a Random Event will appear in the desert that reveals the GTA 5 Duke O'Death, so read on for all the details about how to make it yours.

The Random Event appears by the cafe on the south road across Sandy Shores, just below the airstrip.

After stealing it and driving off you get chased by several articulated trucks in scenes reminiscent of the film Duel, as well as a number of gunmen in smaller vehicles.

Take them out or escape to unlock the Duke O'Death, which can be stored in your garage and also respawns in the following two locations:

By the oil derricks west of the airstrip in Grand Senora Desert.

Inside a covered area in the southwest corner of the scrapyard in El Burro Heights.

