The complete FC 26 chemistry styles list explained

FC 26 chemistry styles cards are one of the main methods of keeping pace in Division Rivals throughout the game's early weeks. These items are specific to EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and bolster two or three key stats for any individual player. Everyone knows Hunter and Shadow, but others can prove incredibly useful too. Find out what they all do in our FC 26 chemistry styles guide.

What are FC 26 chemistry styles?

(Image credit: EA)

There are 24 unique FC 26 chemistry styles cards, exclusive to Ultimate Team. All of these can be found in packs or on the transfer market, with those that affect Pace tending to be the most expensive. 22 of the cards upgrade specific attributes, while GK Basic and Basic reset players to their base stats – for instance, if you've bought a player item with a different chemistry style assigned to it.

Once deployed, each chemistry style buffs either two or three of the main six attributes found on a player item. To purchase chemistry styles, head into Ultimate Team and select the Transfer Market tab. Click one tab over to Consumables, and cycle 'Player Chemistry Styles' into the Consumable Type panel.

If you're pondering who to use the potential upgrades to pace or passing on, then our FC 26 best players list will take you through the top 40 gold items in the game.

Below are all of the FC 26 chemistry styles found in Ultimate Team, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'. For more post-FIFA goodness, check out the complete FC 26 stadiums list.

FC 26 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Swipe to scroll horizontally Wall WAL Diving, Handling, Kicking DIV: +2, HAN: +2, KIC: +2 Shield SLD Kicking, Reflexes, Speed KIC: +2, REF: +2, SPD: +2 Cat CAT Reflexes, Speed, Positioning REF: +2, SPD: +2, POS: +2 Glove GLO Diving, Handling, Positioning DIV: +2, HAN: +2, POS: +2

FC 26 chemistry styles: Defence

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sentinel SEN Defending, Physical DEF: +3, PHY: +3 Guardian GRD Dribbling, Defending DRI: +3, DEF: +3 Gladiator GLA Shooting, Defending SHO: +3, DEF: +3 Backbone BAC Passing, Defending, Physical PAS: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Anchor ANC Pace, Defending, Physical PAC: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2 Shadow SHA Pace, Defending PAC: +3, DEF: +3

FC 26 chemistry styles: Midfield

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artist ART Passing, Dribbling PAS: +3, DRI: +3 Architect ARC Passing, Physical PAS: +3, PHY: +3 Powerhouse PWR Passing, Defending PAS: +3, DEF: +3 Maestro MAE Shooting, Passing, Dribbling SHO: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Engine ENG Pace, Passing, Dribbling PAC: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2 Catalyst CTA Pace, Passing PAC: +3, PAS: +3

FC 26 chemistry styles: Attack

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sniper SNI Shooting, Physical SHO: +3, PHI: +3 Deadeye EYE Shooting, Passing SHO: +3, PAS: +3 Hawk HWK Pace, Shooting, Physical PAC: +2, SHO: +2, PHY: +2 Marksman MRK Shooting, Dribbling, Physical SHO: +2, DRI: +2, PHY: +2 Finisher FIN Shooting, Dribbling SHO: +3, DRI: +3 Hunter HUN Pace, Shooting PAC: +3, SHO: +3

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.