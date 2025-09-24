The complete FC 26 chemistry styles list explained
These are all the FC 26 chemistry styles and what they do
FC 26 chemistry styles cards are one of the main methods of keeping pace in Division Rivals throughout the game's early weeks. These items are specific to EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and bolster two or three key stats for any individual player. Everyone knows Hunter and Shadow, but others can prove incredibly useful too. Find out what they all do in our FC 26 chemistry styles guide.
What are FC 26 chemistry styles?
There are 24 unique FC 26 chemistry styles cards, exclusive to Ultimate Team. All of these can be found in packs or on the transfer market, with those that affect Pace tending to be the most expensive. 22 of the cards upgrade specific attributes, while GK Basic and Basic reset players to their base stats – for instance, if you've bought a player item with a different chemistry style assigned to it.
Once deployed, each chemistry style buffs either two or three of the main six attributes found on a player item. To purchase chemistry styles, head into Ultimate Team and select the Transfer Market tab. Click one tab over to Consumables, and cycle 'Player Chemistry Styles' into the Consumable Type panel.
If you're pondering who to use the potential upgrades to pace or passing on, then our FC 26 best players list will take you through the top 40 gold items in the game.
Below are all of the FC 26 chemistry styles found in Ultimate Team, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'. For more post-FIFA goodness, check out the complete FC 26 stadiums list.
FC 26 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper
Wall
WAL
Diving, Handling, Kicking
DIV: +2, HAN: +2, KIC: +2
Shield
SLD
Kicking, Reflexes, Speed
KIC: +2, REF: +2, SPD: +2
Cat
CAT
Reflexes, Speed, Positioning
REF: +2, SPD: +2, POS: +2
Glove
GLO
Diving, Handling, Positioning
DIV: +2, HAN: +2, POS: +2
FC 26 chemistry styles: Defence
Sentinel
SEN
Defending, Physical
DEF: +3, PHY: +3
Guardian
GRD
Dribbling, Defending
DRI: +3, DEF: +3
Gladiator
GLA
Shooting, Defending
SHO: +3, DEF: +3
Backbone
BAC
Passing, Defending, Physical
PAS: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2
Anchor
ANC
Pace, Defending, Physical
PAC: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2
Shadow
SHA
Pace, Defending
PAC: +3, DEF: +3
FC 26 chemistry styles: Midfield
Artist
ART
Passing, Dribbling
PAS: +3, DRI: +3
Architect
ARC
Passing, Physical
PAS: +3, PHY: +3
Powerhouse
PWR
Passing, Defending
PAS: +3, DEF: +3
Maestro
MAE
Shooting, Passing, Dribbling
SHO: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2
Engine
ENG
Pace, Passing, Dribbling
PAC: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2
Catalyst
CTA
Pace, Passing
PAC: +3, PAS: +3
FC 26 chemistry styles: Attack
Sniper
SNI
Shooting, Physical
SHO: +3, PHI: +3
Deadeye
EYE
Shooting, Passing
SHO: +3, PAS: +3
Hawk
HWK
Pace, Shooting, Physical
PAC: +2, SHO: +2, PHY: +2
Marksman
MRK
Shooting, Dribbling, Physical
SHO: +2, DRI: +2, PHY: +2
Finisher
FIN
Shooting, Dribbling
SHO: +3, DRI: +3
Hunter
HUN
Pace, Shooting
PAC: +3, SHO: +3
