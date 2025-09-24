The complete FC 26 chemistry styles list explained

Guides
By published

These are all the FC 26 chemistry styles and what they do

FC 26
(Image credit: EA)
Jump to:

FC 26 chemistry styles cards are one of the main methods of keeping pace in Division Rivals throughout the game's early weeks. These items are specific to EA FC 26 Ultimate Team, and bolster two or three key stats for any individual player. Everyone knows Hunter and Shadow, but others can prove incredibly useful too. Find out what they all do in our FC 26 chemistry styles guide.

What are FC 26 chemistry styles?

An alphabetical list of all the FC 26 chemistry styles

(Image credit: EA)

There are 24 unique FC 26 chemistry styles cards, exclusive to Ultimate Team. All of these can be found in packs or on the transfer market, with those that affect Pace tending to be the most expensive. 22 of the cards upgrade specific attributes, while GK Basic and Basic reset players to their base stats – for instance, if you've bought a player item with a different chemistry style assigned to it.

Once deployed, each chemistry style buffs either two or three of the main six attributes found on a player item. To purchase chemistry styles, head into Ultimate Team and select the Transfer Market tab. Click one tab over to Consumables, and cycle 'Player Chemistry Styles' into the Consumable Type panel.

If you're pondering who to use the potential upgrades to pace or passing on, then our FC 26 best players list will take you through the top 40 gold items in the game.

Below are all of the FC 26 chemistry styles found in Ultimate Team, and the maximum possible buff when applied to a player on full 'chem'. For more post-FIFA goodness, check out the complete FC 26 stadiums list.

FC 26 chemistry styles: Goalkeeper

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Wall

WAL

Diving, Handling, Kicking

DIV: +2, HAN: +2, KIC: +2

Shield

SLD

Kicking, Reflexes, Speed

KIC: +2, REF: +2, SPD: +2

Cat

CAT

Reflexes, Speed, Positioning

REF: +2, SPD: +2, POS: +2

Glove

GLO

Diving, Handling, Positioning

DIV: +2, HAN: +2, POS: +2

FC 26 chemistry styles: Defence

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Sentinel

SEN

Defending, Physical

DEF: +3, PHY: +3

Guardian

GRD

Dribbling, Defending

DRI: +3, DEF: +3

Gladiator

GLA

Shooting, Defending

SHO: +3, DEF: +3

Backbone

BAC

Passing, Defending, Physical

PAS: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2

Anchor

ANC

Pace, Defending, Physical

PAC: +2, DEF: +2, PHY: +2

Shadow

SHA

Pace, Defending

PAC: +3, DEF: +3

FC 26 chemistry styles: Midfield

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Artist

ART

Passing, Dribbling

PAS: +3, DRI: +3

Architect

ARC

Passing, Physical

PAS: +3, PHY: +3

Powerhouse

PWR

Passing, Defending

PAS: +3, DEF: +3

Maestro

MAE

Shooting, Passing, Dribbling

SHO: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2

Engine

ENG

Pace, Passing, Dribbling

PAC: +2, PAS: +2, DRI: +2

Catalyst

CTA

Pace, Passing

PAC: +3, PAS: +3

FC 26 chemistry styles: Attack

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Sniper

SNI

Shooting, Physical

SHO: +3, PHI: +3

Deadeye

EYE

Shooting, Passing

SHO: +3, PAS: +3

Hawk

HWK

Pace, Shooting, Physical

PAC: +2, SHO: +2, PHY: +2

Marksman

MRK

Shooting, Dribbling, Physical

SHO: +2, DRI: +2, PHY: +2

Finisher

FIN

Shooting, Dribbling

SHO: +3, DRI: +3

Hunter

HUN

Pace, Shooting

PAC: +3, SHO: +3

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson

I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.