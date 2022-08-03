Madden 23 99 Club guide sees four players score perfect ratings

The Madden 23 99 Club has been up for discussion since the moment Super Bowl LVI climaxed hours before Valentine’s Day. Many wanted Cooper Kupp added following his MVP heroics, while cornerback team-mate Jalen Ramsey seemed assured of keeping his spot. However, both miss out in Madden 23 – as does Kansas City ball-snaring machine Travis Kelce. But what exactly is this curious society, and who’s in this year? All is explained in your Madden 23 99 Club guide..

What is the Madden 23 99 Club?

The Madden 23 99 Club refers to a set of players who have the maximum possible overall rating of 99. It generally pertains to exhibition and career mode, rather than Ultimate Team – where loads of past and present favorites are given souped-up cards across the season.

The Madden 22 version featured five players at launch: Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City), Travis Kelce (TE, Kansas City), Jalen Ramsey (CB, Los Angeles Rams), Aaron Donald (DE, Los Angeles Rams), and Devante Adams (WR, Green Bay Packers).

Who’s in the Madden 23 99 Club?

Only two of the above-named players – and one of those is now with a different team. Mahomes, Kelce and Ramsey all lose their prestigious spots, but the Madden 23 99 Club does add two replacements. It features four players in total. Let’s profile them all…

Aaron Donald (RE, Los Angeles Rams)

While one of LA’s defensive pillars (Ramsey) drops down to a 98 rating, Donald holds on to his 99 score after an explosive Super Bowl display. His in-game highlights include attributes of 99 Awareness, 99 Strength, 82 Speed and 90 Acceleration - monstrous for a defensive end.

Davante Adams (WR, Las Vegas Raiders)

Adams clings on to his 99 Club spot from last year despite moving from Wisconsin to Nevada. How will he do without Aaron Rodgers? Brilliantly, reckons EA. That means ratings of 99 Awareness, 99 Catching, 95 Agility, and 92 Speed. Good luck defending him online.

Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland Browns)

The 99 Club gets a second elite pass rusher this year. Garrett’s skills are comparable to Donald’s in-game, with 98 Awareness, 96 Strength, 91 Acceleration and 88 Speed. Get the ball out quickly if you’re up against Cleveland in this year’s franchise mode.

Trent Williams (LT, San Francisco 49ers)

Planning on San Fran being your franchise team? There’s a tough choice to be made between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garopollo at QB. Either way, though, your blind side is well protected by William’s scores of 99 Awareness, 98 Strength, 98 Run Blocking and 93 Run Blocking.

Where can I see the full Madden 23 99 Club list?

Right here, although it’s not a read that will keep you up for hours. We will, however, keep it updated throughout the season, in case the likes of Ramsey and Kelce return at a later date.