Madden 24 best teams list with seven teams we can’t wait to play as

The Madden 24 best teams list won’t be confirmed until later in the summer. Despite that, with the draft and early stages of free agency done, there are already some rosters sure to translate into videogame mayhem. Miami’s explosive passing attack looks riotous, Anthony Richardson should transform the Colts, and the Chiefs are certain to be as deadly as ever. Full ratings will appear here as soon as they’re available. In the meantime here are seven squads we can’t wait to play as, in your Madden 24 best teams guide.

1 Buffalo Bills

Expecting to see both Super Bowl finalists here? You’re right to – but we need to kick things off with the Madden 24 cover vote winner. Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored the honor this year, which should ensure the kind of overall rating that makes him a deadly threat both online and off. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis will help Allen out with super glue hands, while new signing Damien Harris adds a powerful alternative to key rusher James Cook. Von Miller, Ed Oliver, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde should make plenty of big plays on D, too.

2 Kansas City Chiefs

The Bills entered last season as many experts’ pick to claim the AFC Championship. Pat Mahomes and Travis Kelce had something to say about that – outlasting their rivals in blue to claim a second Lombardi trophy in four years. They’re likely to react similarly to being placed below the Bills here. There’s no more elite QB-TE combo in either the real or virtual world. Mahomes is almost impossible to defend both in the air and on foot, while main runner Isiah Pacheco has developed into one of the league’s most elusive running backs. You’ll face constant headaches facing the Chiefs online – so may have to adopt the ‘can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em’ approach.

3 Philadelphia Eagles

There’s plenty to get pumped for in Philly, despite falling agonizingly short in February’s Super Bowl. Like Mahomes, Jalen Hurts’ dual threat abilities are going to make him a thrill to handle in Madden 24 – and an endless migraine to gameplan against. AJ Brown brings a big body and safe hands, DeVonta Smith adds masses of after-the-catch ability, and trading for D’Andre Swift gives the Eagles two very different, yet potentially deadly, threats behind the line of scrimmage. Nick Sirriani’s innovative playbook is sure to offer myriad variety, too. These guys could easily have been number one – and there’s a chance they finish the season that way.

4 Indianapolis Colts

Some predictable names so far, so let’s throw in a wild card name who’ll be desperately hoping to claim a Wild Card berth. Colts fans have endured some rough years since Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement, and received one of the 2023 Draft’s biggest shocks when Indi grabbed Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. But Richardson’s rapid legs make him the polar opposite of Matt Ryan, and should completely transform this team’s offense – both in Madden and real life. With Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss there’s a chance to establish a dominant ground threat, which isn’t something you see often in online tussles. For more on Richardson, visit our Madden 24 rookie ratings guide.

5 San Francisco 49ers

Time to leap back to the NFC, before we’re inundated with claims of AFC bias. The Niners aren’t a team whose strengths necessarily tally with the average Madden player’s all-out-attack mindset, but that’s precisely what makes them such a fascinating prospect. Signer-called Brock Purdy came from nowhere to look like a multi-year NFL starter, and will receive a massive stats upgrade as a result. It’s all about ground-and-pound from there, with Christian McCaffrey styling and profiling behind the bulky form of Kyle Juszczyk. And, with Nick Bosa at defensive end and Fred Warner at linebacker, there are plenty of big hits to unleash on the other side of the ball.

6 Miami Dolphins

The biggest question surrounding Mike McDaniel’s South Florida revolution surrounds the health of his quarterback. After numerous concussion issues, can the Dolphins keep Tagovailoa fit for the season? It’s the great unknown. However, Madden 24 players have no such worries. The southpaw Hawaiian will maintain permanent fitness in the gaming world, where he (and you!) get to sling darts at Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and new addition Chosen Anderson. With Jalen Ramsay patrolling the field opposite Xavien Howard, there’s lots of ball-hawking ability when it comes to shutting down rival QBs, too.

7 Chicago Bears

Since the days of Michael Vick, running threats at QB have been paramount in online Madden – which is why the Bills, Eagles, Chiefs and Colts have already featured on this list. So we have to round it out with another name of similar ilk: Bears QB Justin Fields, despite missing out on an X-Factor last year. Fields is part of a tantalizing young core in Chicago which should be especially tempting if you plan to focus on franchise mode. First-round offensive tackle Darnell Wright should protect Fields for years to come, while three defensive draft picks all project as starters: Gervon Dexter Sr (DT), Zacch Pickens (DT), and Noah Sewell (LB). Can you finally emulate the Illinois heroes of 1985? It certainly should be fun trying.