Madden 23 best teams list with the top 5 rosters – and the worst two

The Madden 23 best teams list delivers a mild surprise as the new NFL season gets underway. The Los Angeles Rams nabbed last year’s Super Bowl, but it’s 2021 champs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who EA Tiburon rates as the strongest team in Madden 23. Below we take you through the top five teams in the new gridiron sim, as well as the two rosters rated least likely to advance to the post-season. All ratings are correct as of the game’s August 19 release date, and following the individual team profiles you’ll also find the complete Madden 23 team ratings list.

The top five best Madden 23 teams

1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 92

Despite being shockingly ousted from last year’s play-offs by the surging Bengals, the 2021 champs remain Madden 23’s best team. Their 92-rated offense boasts the evergreen Tom Brady (QB, 97) behind center, throwing to Mike Evans (WR, 92) and protected by Tristan Wirfs (RT, 91). Vita Vea (DT, 93) and Lavonte David (MLB, 92) front an 85-rated defence, with special teams their only slight weakness. The Bucs score 75 in that department.

2 Buffalo Bills - 89

The Bills have still never won a Super Bowl, but EA reckons they’re the most likely AFC contender to do so this season. They’re magnificently balanced on both sides of the ball, combining an 89-rated offense with their 88-rated D. You might assume Josh Allen (QB, 92) is their star player, but he’s actually third on the squad behind Stefon Diggs (WB, 95) and Tre’Davious White (CB, 93). Other defensive standouts alongside White include Von Miller (RE, 92), Micah Hyde (FS, 91) and Jordan Poyer (FS, 91). They score 77 on special teams.

3= Los Angeles Rams - 88

The reigning NFL champs have to make do with joint third on the Madden 23 best teams list. Individually, however, they have the talent to cause you endless headaches in online contents, with three players pushing towards perfection: Aaron Donald (RE, 99), Cooper Kupp (WR, 98), and Jalen Ramsey (CB, 98). Matthew Stafford (QB, 85) spearheads the Rams’ 85-rated offensive, while its defense earns an overall score of 88. Special teams wise, they score 76.

3= Green Bay Packers - 88

A painful special teams ratings for the cheeseheads, with a seriously sub-par 68. But any team with Aaron Rodgers (QB. 96) is going to threaten for60 minutes, and his 86-OVR attack is bolstered by David Bakhtiari (LT, 94), Aaron Jones (RB, 89) and Elgton Jenkins (RT, 85). The Pack score a collective total on 87 on D, with Jaire Alexander (CB, 94) and Adrian Amos (SS, 88) making them especially tough to overcome in the secondary.

5=. Baltimore Ravens - 87 / Los Angeles Chargers - 87

It’s impossible to separate this pair of AFC Conference Championship contenders in the fifth and final spot. The Ravens are a model of consistency. Only Mark Andrews (TE, 93) and Justin Tucker (K, 90) boast individual OVRs in the nineties, yet collectively the team totals 84 on offense, 85 on defense and 88 for special teams. LA can’t challenge that special teams rating, with a mediocre 73, but their 88-rated offense and 86-rated D make them slightly more tempting for those who aren’t fussed about punting and kicking. Derwin James (SS, 93) is the Bolts’ best player in Madden 23.

The two worst Madden 23 teams

31. New York Giants - 75

The New York Jets were the worst team in Madden 22 with a lowly overall score of 72, but ascend to the lofty heights of 24th-equal this team around. Replacing them in the basement are the blue half of NYC. Individually the Giants have myriad players rated in the 80s, such as Saquon Barkley (HB, 86), Leonard Williams (RE, 83), Adoree’ Jackson (CB, 82) and Sterling Shepard (WR, 82). However, that’s not enough to prevent them from being lumbered with scores of 82 special teams (not bad), 74 offensive (ooof) and 68 defense (look away any time the ball gets thrown deep).

32. Houston Texans - 74

Think the Giants sounded bad? It’s even worse news for residents of Houston. The Texans have just three players on the entire roster rated 80 or above: Laremy Tunsil (LT, 88), Brandon Cooks (WR, 87) and Steven Nelson (CB, 80). Quarterback is an especially challenging spot, with your choice of starter reduced to Davis Mills (71), Kyle Allen (63) or Jeff Driskel (60). Across the board Lovie Smith’s men score 71 on offense, 70 for defense, and 72 on special teams.

Madden 23 complete team ratings list

