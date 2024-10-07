NHL 25 best teams list and all team ratings
Dallas Stars shine brightest on top of the NHL 25 best teams list
The NHL 25 best teams list is in – and the Dallas Stars are the early season victors in this year’s big puck off. The Texan squad hasn’t made the Stanley Cup final since 2020, but EA nonetheless ranks them as the top roster in NHL 25. It’s bad news for San Jose at the other end of the table, however. Scroll on for the top five NHL 25 best teams, and complete set of NHL 25 team rankings.
The top five NHL 25 best teams
Dallas spearhead the NHL 25 best teams list with an OVR of 274, and some blistering individual talent – such as Miro Heiskanen (LD, 92) and Jason Robertson (LW, 91). Vancouver run them a close second with the help of Quinn Hughes (LD, 94) and JT Miller (C, 92). Want to use these sides in the most realistic way possible? Our upcoming NHL 25 sliders guide will have everything you need.
- 1 Dallas Stars (274)
- 2 Vancouver Canucks (272)
- 3 Tampa Bay Lighting (272)
- 4 New York Rangers (272)
- 5 Nashville Predators (269)
Complete NHL 25 team ratings list
Need a little more detail than what’s on offer above? No worries. These are the full EA NHL 25 team rankings, correct as of the game’s Friday, October 4 release date.
- 1 Dallas Stars OFF 92 - DEF 92 - GOA 90 - Total 274
- 2 Vancouver Canucks OFF 92 - DEF 90 - GOA 90 - Total 272
- 3 Tampa Bay Lighting OFF 90 - DEF 91 - GOA 91 - Total 272
- 4 New York Rangers OFF 88 - DEF 92 - GOA 92 - Total 272
- 5 Nashville Predators OFF 89 - DEF 91 - GOA 89 - Total 269
- 6 Carolina Hurricanes OFF 89 - DEF 90 - GOA 90 - Total 269
- 7 Winnipeg Jets OFF 90 - DEF 87 - GOA 92 - Total 269
- 8 Florida Panthers OFF 89 - DEF 89 - GOA 90 - Total 268
- 9 Colorado Avalanche OFF 91 - DEF 92 - GOA 84 - Total 267
- 10 New Jersey Devils OFF 89 - DEF 91 - GOA 87 - Total 267
- 11 Buffalo Sabres OFF 88 - DEF 93 - GOA 85 - Total 266
- 12 Minnesota Wild OFF 89 - DEF 90 - GOA 86 - Total 265
- 13 Vegas Golden Knights OFF 87 - DEF 92 - GOA 86 - Total 265
- 14 New York Islanders OFF 84 - DEF 90 - GOA 91 - Total 265
- 15 Toronto Maple Leafs OFF 90 - DEF 89 - GOA 84 - Total 263
- 16 Seattle Kraken OFF 90 - DEF 88 - GOA 85 - Total 263
- 17 Utah Hockey Club OFF 89 - DEF 89 - GOA 85 - Total 263
- 18 Boston Bruins OFF 85 - DEF 89 - GOA 89 - Total 263
- 19 Edmonton Oilers OFF 91 - DEF 87 - GOA 84 - Total 262
- 20 Chicago Blackhawks OFF 89 - DEF 87 - GOA 85 - Total 261
- 21 St Louis Blues OFF OFF 88 - DEF 87 - GOA 86 - Total 261
- 22 Washington Capitals OFF 85 - DEF 90 - GOA 86 - Total 261
- 23 Ottawa Senators OFF 87 - DEF 87 - GOA 87 - Total 261
- 24 Detroit Red Wings OFF 90 - DEF 85 - GOA 85 - Total 260
- 25 Pittsburgh Penguins OFF 86 - DEF 87 - GOA 86 - Total 259
- 26 Columbus Blue Jackets OFF 87 - DEF 89 - GOA 81 - Total 257
- 27 Montreal Canadiens OFF 89 - DEF 86 - GOA 82 - Total 257
- 28 Los Angeles Kings OFF 88 - DEF 86 - GOA 81 - Total 255
- 29 Philadelphia Flyers OFF 87 - DEF 86 - GOA 82 - Total 255
- 30 Anaheim Ducks OFF 85 - DEF 86 - GOA 84 - Total 255
- 31 Calgary Flames OFF 86 - DEF 86 - GOA 82 - Total 254
- 32 San Jose Sharks OFF 83 - DEF 85 - GOA 82 - Total 250
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
Elden Ring fan spends 500 hours making a low-poly version of FromSoftware's biggest map ever because "I thought it would be cool" – and it definitely is
The Penguin FX artist says Colin Farrell's look was inspired by iconic '80s comedy Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Joseph Quinn got advice from Fantastic Four co-star Pedro Pascal on joining Marvel – without realizing they were about to appear in the MCU together