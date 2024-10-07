NHL 25 best teams list and all team ratings

The NHL 25 best teams list is in – and the Dallas Stars are the early season victors in this year’s big puck off. The Texan squad hasn’t made the Stanley Cup final since 2020, but EA nonetheless ranks them as the top roster in NHL 25. It’s bad news for San Jose at the other end of the table, however. Scroll on for the top five NHL 25 best teams, and complete set of NHL 25 team rankings.

The top five NHL 25 best teams

(Image credit: EA)

Dallas spearhead the NHL 25 best teams list with an OVR of 274, and some blistering individual talent – such as Miro Heiskanen (LD, 92) and Jason Robertson (LW, 91). Vancouver run them a close second with the help of Quinn Hughes (LD, 94) and JT Miller (C, 92). Want to use these sides in the most realistic way possible? Our upcoming NHL 25 sliders guide will have everything you need.

1 Dallas Stars (274)

2 Vancouver Canucks (272)

3 Tampa Bay Lighting (272)

4 New York Rangers (272)

5 Nashville Predators (269)

Complete NHL 25 team ratings list

(Image credit: EA)

Need a little more detail than what’s on offer above? No worries. These are the full EA NHL 25 team rankings, correct as of the game’s Friday, October 4 release date.