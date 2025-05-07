Oblivion Remastered streamer creates real-life version of the RPG's persuasion minigame and commands Twitch viewers to "try to convince me to do what they want"

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has been out for a little while now, giving fans the opportunity to uncover new ways of having fun with Bethesda Game Studios' RPG – like recreating its persuasion minigame and turning themselves into real-life NPCs.

That's precisely what Twitch streamer Blurbs has done, revealing his ungodly recreation in a recent online post. "I remade the Oblivion Remaster persuasion minigame from scratch and connected it to Twitch Chat," he writes. "Now they can try to convince me to do what they want."

Blurbs, who has previously engaged in some similar shenanigans with Skyrim and Red Dead Redemption 2, isn't so sure this was a good idea, though. "But it makes me look like a damn serial killer," admits the streamer, asking "why the fuck did I make this?"

Attached to his post is a clip of the IRL take on the minigame in action, and it's precisely as horrifying and hilarious as he makes it sound. In the video, Blurbs reacts to the different persuasion options much like an NPC in Oblivion Remastered would, using their awkward dialogue and facial expressions to match the approval rating.

I remade the Oblivion Remaster persuasion minigame from scratch and connected it to Twitch Chat. Now they can try to convince me to do what they want.But it makes me look like a damn serial killer why the fuck did I make this 😭 pic.twitter.com/M0fbOVA7FrMay 6, 2025

"I don't believe any of that," exclaims Blurbs as the "Boast" option is chosen. "Eh, I've heard it before," he shrugs when the "Admire" toggle is triggered. Then, the persuasion wheel turns to "Coerce," prompting the streamer to shift in tone: "Oh no, stop, don't."

It's an amusing, and admittedly, slightly creepy, take on Oblivion Remastered's own persuasion minigame, and it's sure to be all the more chaotic with Twitch viewers in control.

The chaos likely won't end here, either. Oblivion Remastered has only been out for a couple of weeks now, so the potential for more tomfoolery is high. Knowing Blurbs, I'm expecting to see an NPC voiceover situation akin to his adventures in other Elder Scrolls games.

Aside from the streamer's own fun projects, however, there's bound to be all sorts of mayhem fit for Sheogorath himself thanks to the ever-growing list of Oblivion Remastered mods.

