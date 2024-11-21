Twitch streamer who gave chat the power to voice Skyrim NPCs hasn't learned his lesson and has now let them do it again in Red Dead Redemption 2: "This is my magnum opus"

Twitch streamer and ex-software engineer Blurbs has made a mod that allows his chat to voice NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2 . He's spent too long finding out if he could, and not enough time figuring out if he should.

He didn't learn his lesson when he gave chat the power to voice Skyrim NPCs , so now we're seeing more of the same chaos from before. The result is Jack, John Marston's son, is a bit of a terror, wanting to kill horses and turn them into glue, yikes. "I am the lord of death. Jack the Ripper shall be my name." Subtle foreshadowing for Red Dead Redemption's epilogue there.

As well as Jack's animal cruelty, one NPC has referenced P Diddy, inviting Blurbs to a party where there will be "lots of lotion." Another shot shows a child throwing up before shouting, "Lunchly!" This is the new Lunchables competitor launched by KSI, Mr Beast, and Logan Paul, and some people have reported that they found mold on the cheese.

I modded RDR2 so my Twitch chat can voice all NPCs liveI'm inviting the entire Internet to this horrible experimentThis is my magnum opus. pic.twitter.com/iOGXg8aIdmNovember 20, 2024

Blubs is playing a bald Arthur, and one NPC says, "Look at that big ass forehead, what you gonna do about it?" before being shot in the face.

Blurbs, rather than living in fear of what he has created, instead seems proud. "I modded RDR2 so my Twitch chat can voice all NPCs live. I'm inviting the entire Internet to this horrible experiment. This is my magnum opus", he writes on Twitter.

As far as ways to integrate chat into your streams go, this is definitely one of my favorites. It has the potential to go horribly, horribly wrong, but that's what makes it so exciting.

Blurbs also says "This required a large rehaul of RDR2. A backend server, an entirely new audio engine, and a suite of custom dialog features/tools." It seems like the mod uses text-to-speech to allow chat to write lines for the NPCs, so hopefully Blurbs put some filters on there. It seems like he's also given them some additional control over the NPCs, though, as Jack is shooting in one clip, which I don't remember being in the base game.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want more cowboy games to get your Wild West fix, here are some games like Red Dead Redemption 2 that you can play.