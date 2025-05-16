Oblivion Remastered player spends "6-7 hours" in the RPG "carefully and painfully" lining up countless books like dominoes in what might be the best Bethesda physics showcase yet

Following Bethesda Game Studios' long-awaited release of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, players have been sharing their expressions of creativity in the RPG online – including one fan who has managed to build an entire domino-esque chain of books.

Reddit user "Muaxh03" unveils their masterful creation in a recent online post, attaching a clip of the book (and one sword) domino effect in action. It's mesmerizing, to say the least, and I'm not the only one who thinks so.

Comments see fellow Oblivion fans impressed with Muaxh03's skillful eye and time-consuming placement of objects so that they align perfectly – so much so, in fact, that some wrongly assume the poster used mods.

"Probably [used] a mod to allow for more precise placing," writes one such commenter, only for Muaxh03 to quickly clear the air: "No mod, I placed them one by one. I guess the only cheating part is I spawned the books and not found them."

I wouldn't call it cheating myself, though, especially as the poster goes on to say it took them "about 6-7 hours" to complete the setup, and getting everything to work properly was no easy feat.

"Almost every time I loaded the save something broke," explains Muaxh03. "It was not reliable so yes I had to deal with books falling or glitching most of the times, that's why you can see some desynchronizing on the books, some fall slower or faster."

As for how it's all accomplished with the books, the Oblivion domino mastermind provides instructions: "You drop them, carefully and painfully align them. Make sure to save like every second."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a longtime Elder Scrolls stan, I don't think I'd personally be able to take a crack at it, but I am loving seeing the community's creativity thrive following the remaster's release late last month. Between this and the Twitch streamer who created a real-life version of the RPG's persuasion minigame, it feels like the dedication and skill of players is unrivaled – and don't even get me started on all the Oblivion Remastered mods, either.



Here's everything you need to know about The Elder Scrolls 6 after replaying Oblivion.